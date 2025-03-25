Author Brooke Deanne releases her latest book Shattered, Broken, and Beautiful: Losing My Religion and Finding Faith

New Memoir Offers a Powerful Journey of Healing and Self-Discovery

This story is for anyone who feels trapped by the weight of their past, whether it’s religious abuse, toxic relationships, or the fear of stepping into their own power.” — Author, Brooke Deanne

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best-selling author and Trauma Healing Mentor Brooke Deanne , is pleased to announce the launch of her latest book, Shattered, Broken, & Beautiful: Losing My Religion and Finding Faith , a memoir written for survivors of religious abuse, toxic relationships, and narcissistic abuse by family members or romantic partners.Shattered, Broken & Beautiful features a narrative rich with emotional depth, courage, and transformation. It showcases a journey from guilt, shame, and loss of identity to healing, self-discovery, and a renewed connection to faith and spirituality. This memoir will resonate with those seeking to reclaim their identity after being silenced or shamed for their autonomy.“This book is my way of reaching out to those who feel trapped in guilt and shame, letting them know there’s a path to healing, freedom, and reconnecting with their true selves,” explains author, Brooke Deanne. “It’s about proving that even in our brokenness, we are still whole, still worthy, and still capable of profound transformation. I believe we must lose ourselves, to find our REAL self."She continues, "This story is for anyone who feels trapped by the weight of their past, whether it’s religious abuse, toxic relationships, or the fear of stepping into their own power. Shattered, Broken, and Beautiful isn’t just a memoir; it’s a guide to transformation. The transformation isn’t just possible, it’s inevitable when you take that first step toward freedom."“Shattered, Broken, and Beautiful is a testament to the human spirit and the possibility of spiritual awakening and transformation,” notes Lindsay Vatterott, Spiritual Coach, and host of Live Like Eden Podcast. “Brooke Deanne openly shares her experience navigating the manipulation of religious cults, narcissistic behaviors, and traumatic relationships. Her ability to persevere in the darkest of times and listen to the inner call of spirit is an example for anyone who is struggling in similar circumstances.”“This book is a testament to the power of breaking free, finding one’s voice, and embracing the truth of who we are beyond the burdens of our past. Brooke’s bravery in sharing her truth will no doubt inspire others to step into their own power, to heal, and to embrace their most authentic selves,” says Christy Busby, host of F.A.T.E. Podcast. Shattered, Broken, & Beautiful serves as a roadmap for healing, blending raw vulnerability, emotional depth, and spiritual insight. With its unique exploration of spiritual awakening, toxic relationship dynamics, and faith rediscovery through mystical experiences, the book offers an inspiring message to those seeking hope, resilience, and the courage to reclaim their lives. The book is currently available on Amazon sites- USA: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F1995BLM Canada: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0F1995BLM Australia: https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0F1995BLM United Kingdom: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0F1995BLM Brooke Deanne is a Trauma Healing Mentor, Rapid Transformational Therapist (RTT), and NLP Practitioner who empowers survivors to reclaim their lives by rewriting their stories. Having personally overcome indoctrination, abuse, and toxic relationships, Brooke brings profound insight and unwavering dedication to her work. As a highly sought-after speaker, best-selling author, and passionate advocate against religious abuse and domestic violence, Brooke's influence extends well beyond her practice. https://www.lifecoachinggoddess.com/shattered-broken-beautiful

