Future-Proof Her Business Summit Empowers Female Entrepreneurs with Digital Skills

Julia Taylor, Founder & CEO of GeekPack®

Top Experts Come Together To Empower Business Women with Tech Without Feeling Overwhelmed

This summit is about giving women the confidence, tools, and mindset to stay in control, no matter how fast things change.” — Julia Taylor, Founder & CEO of GeekPack®

CO, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founder & CEO of GeekPack® , Julia Taylor, is pleased to announce the launch of the Future-Proof Her Business Summit , March 24th-27th, a free four-day virtual event designed to help women entrepreneurs navigate the rapidly changing digital landscape without feeling overwhelmed. This summit empowers women to confidently embrace technology, build resilient businesses, and effectively harness the power of digital tools like Artificial Intelligence (AI).The Future-Proof Her Business Summit is designed to help women adapt to rapidly changing technology, embrace a resilient mindset, and achieve sustainable growth. Featuring live 30-minute sessions with expert business leaders, participants will have daily action steps to streamline their business growth:March 24 - How to Thrive Through Setbacks & Uncertainty in 2025 presented by Relay , with Julie Chenell, Co-Founder of Funnel GorgeousHow to Future-Proof Your Business Finances in 2025 with Relay's Financial Empowerment ExpertsMarch 25 - Step Into the Stretch Zone: Overcome Fear & Build a Resilient Business, Helen Henley ICF PCC (Mindset & Performance Coach)March 26 - The 1% AI Strategy to Boost Confidence & Reduce Overwhelm with Brittany Long, Impact-Driven AI ExpertMarch 27 - The Turning Point: One Skill That Will Make or Break Your Business in 2025 (That Has Nothing to Do With AI or Marketing) featuring Julia Taylor, Founder & CEO of GeekPack“I created the Future-Proof Her Business Summit because too many women entrepreneurs feel like they’re constantly playing catch-up with technology,” says Julia Taylor, Founder & CEO of GeekPack. “The digital world isn’t slowing down, and the businesses that thrive are the ones built on resilience, not just adaptability. This summit is about giving women the confidence, tools, and mindset to stay in control, no matter how fast things change.""We jumped at the opportunity to work with GeekPack,” remarks Eleni Deacon, VP of Marketing for Relay. “Their mission is an aspiring one, and we share their drive to put business owners in control of their finances, and help them scale their businesses to new heights."The Future-Proof Her Business Summit is a free, virtual summit running March 24th - 27th. Each day features 30-minute sessions with subject matter experts and a daily action step to create business momentum. Participants will walk away with practical strategies, cutting-edge tools, and a clear road map of what to do next for their business. Proudly sponsored by Relay, and Google Women Techmakers. Free registration is available at: https://grow.geekpack.com/summit About GeekPackSince 2018, GeekPackhas been transforming the lives of women by equipping them with the skills, confidence, and support to build businesses that thrive in a digital world. With a flourishing community of over 60,000 members, GeekPackfosters confidence, innovation, and career growth. More than 10,000 women have gained valuable expertise to build successful, future-ready businesses. Founder Julia Taylor’s impact has been recognized by the Tory Burch Foundation and the Cartier Women’s Initiative, where she was honored as a 2024 Fellow. Learn more at https://geekpack.com About RelayRelay is an online banking platform that puts business owners in complete control of their cash flow and makes it easy to understand precisely what you're earning, spending, and saving. With Relay, entrepreneurs can make the smartest decisions for their businesses. Disclaimer: The Relay VisaCredit Card is currently available to eligible Relay customers by invite only. Relay is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services and FDIC insurance are provided by Thread Bank; Member FDIC. The Relay VisaBusiness Credit Card is issued by Thread Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. and may be used everywhere Visa credit cards are accepted.

