Over Fifty Industry Leaders to Gather in Dallas in April to Support Child Nutrition

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In April, over 50 Industry and nonprofit organizations will feature their resources at the 2025 National Child Nutrition Conference in Dallas. Their commitment and contributions are central to the conference's mission of fostering innovation, education and networking among over 2,000 attending professionals and stakeholders in the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) and SUN Meals (Summer Food Service Program). Those that have already made their commitment to meet with the child nutrition community at the conference include: Amazing Fruit Products; Arlington Valley Farms; Ben E. Keith Company; Butter Buds; Carolina Global Breastfeeding Institute (CGBI); CenterPilot; Champion Foodservice; Choice Partners Cooperative; Darlington Snacks; Dole Packaged Foods; Dr. Yum Project; E S Foods; Early Learning Ventures; Food & Supply Source; Food For Good, Pepsico Foundation; Fresh Baby; G.A. Systems; Gaia; General Mills; Harvest Hill Beverage Company; Health-e Pro; Highland Beef Farms; Hiland Dairy Foods; Institute of Child Nutrition; IPS Rebates; JA Foodservice/Packaged Meal Kits; Kaplan Early Learning Company; KidKare by Minute Menu; Link2Feed; Logatot; McLane Hunger Solutions; MH Miles Company, CPA, PC; Miss Olive's Meals and Snap Gourmet Foods; Mushroom Council; Myers and Stauffer LC; My Food Program; National Pork Board/Texas Pork Producers Association; Niagara Bottling, LLC; Novick Childcare Solutions; Oliver Packaging and Equipment; Optimum Foods; Penn State Extension Better Kid Care Program; Peterson Farms Family of Companies; PrimeroEdge State Solutions; StarKist; SunButter; Tarrier Foods/Rockin'ola; Team Nutrition; Texas Department of Agriculture; The J.M. Smucker Co.; The Patrick Leahy Farm to School Program; UNC-CH, Go NAPSACC; USDA Breastfeeding Campaign; Whitsons Culinary Group and Your Part Time Controller (YPTC).These organizations exemplify commitment to assuring children receive nutritious meals. Their innovative products, services, and programs are deeply important in the ongoing effort to improve the lives of children nationwide. There is still time to get involved at the National Child Nutrition Conference.Participating in NCNC25 offers opportunities to showcase an organization's contributions to the space, connect with industry leaders, and engage with a passionate community of professionals. Exhibitors and sponsors will benefit from direct access to a diverse audience, including child care professionals, Head Start staff, sponsoring organizations, dietitians, hunger advocates and policymakers - all dedicated to the cause of child nutrition.Since 1986, the National CACFP Association (NCA) has been a leading national organization offering support to thousands within the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. Its overarching goal is to ensure nutrition security for families by facilitating access to vital food programs.

