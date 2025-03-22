National Child Nutrition Conference 2025: Inspiring Leaders, Transformative Insights

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 National Child Nutrition Conference (NCNC25) is set to be an inspiring and impactful event, bringing together professionals dedicated to child nutrition and community advocacy. This year’s General Session will feature an exceptional lineup of speakers, led by Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, keynote speaker Mike Brown, Jr. and remarks from NCA leadership and USDA.Conference Host: Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid MillerTexas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller will give a hearty welcome to Texas for attendees from across the country. A dedicated advocate for Texas agriculture, child nutrition and rural communities, Commissioner Miller has spent his career promoting farm-to-school initiatives, food security and infrastructure development to support families across Texas.As an eighth-generation farmer and rancher, he has led the Texas Department of Agriculture’s Farm Fresh Fridays initiative, increasing the amount of locally sourced products in schools by $14 million. His passion for ensuring healthy meals for children, strong rural economies and consumer protections has made him a key voice in the child nutrition community.Keynote Speaker: Mike Brown, Jr.Mike Brown, Jr., MS, CFRE, President and CEO of the YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth, will take the stage as this year’s keynote speaker.Mike’s story is one of resilience, leadership, and the transformative power of community. His deep commitment to mentorship, youth development, and advocacy stems from his own life experiences, overcoming personal hardships to become a national leader in community empowerment. With over 30 years in the YMCA movement, Mike has led initiatives that provide essential resources to youth and families, ensuring they have the support they need to thrive.Remarks from NCA Leadership and USDAAttendees will also hear from NCA leadership and USDA, including:Lisa Mack, President & CEO of the National CACFP Association Denise Andrews, CMP, CCNP, Board Chair of the National CACFP AssociationMelissa Rothstein, Associate Administrator for Child Nutrition Programs, USDA Food and Nutrition ServiceBe Part of This Transformative ExperienceThe 2025 National Child Nutrition Conference is more than just a training opportunity—it’s a chance to connect, collaborate, and be inspired by leaders who are making a real impact in child nutrition and community advocacy. With five days of dynamic sessions, networking opportunities, and inspiring speakers, this event is an unmissable opportunity to gain new strategies and insights.Join us in Dallas! Register today and be part of a movement dedicated to improving child nutrition and strengthening communities.Since 1986, the National CACFP Association (NCA) has been a leading national organization offering support to thousands within the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. Its overarching goal is to ensure nutrition security for families by facilitating access to vital food programs.

