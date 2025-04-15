U.S. Representative Greg Landsman Honored with 2025 Friend of CACFP Award

U.S. Representative Greg Landsman, Friend of CACFP Award

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National CACFP Association proudly announces U.S. Congressional Representative Greg Landsman (D-OH-01) as the recipient of the 2025 Friend of CACFP Award. This prestigious honor recognizes individuals who have demonstrated a strong commitment to advancing the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) through leadership, advocacy, and impactful initiatives.Representative Landsman has been a steadfast champion for child nutrition since joining Congress, advocating for legislation such as the Child Care Nutrition Enhancement Act to address the critical needs of CACFP operators and ensure that millions of children receive access to nutritious meals. His dedication to legislative solutions that support child nutrition and early childhood care has greatly benefited communities nationwide.Each day, the CACFP plays a vital role in ensuring that children and adults in care settings receive the nutrition they need to thrive. In FY24, CACFP providers served over 1.8 billion meals and snacks, reaching 4.7 million children and adults daily.“We are facing a childcare crisis in this country, and we need commonsense leadership and solutions to address these challenges,” said Representative Landsman. “The National CACFP Association is doing remarkable work to improve children’s lives and outcomes, and I’m honored to partner with all of you on legislative solutions that will invest real dollars to help childcare providers remain open while improving the meals served to children every single day.”A devoted advocate for children and families, Representative Landsman has dedicated his career to creating policies that uplift communities. Before joining the U.S. House of Representatives in 2023, he served on the Cincinnati City Council for five years, focusing on public safety and core services. His experience includes working as a public school teacher and leading education advocacy initiatives as the Executive Director of the Strive Partnership. In 2016, he spearheaded the successful Cincinnati Preschool Promise ballot measure, which expanded access to quality preschool education for thousands of young children.The National CACFP Association extends its gratitude to Representative Landsman for his unwavering support of child nutrition initiatives and is honored to recognize his contributions with the Friend of CACFP Award.Since 1986, the National CACFP Association (NCA) has been a leading national organization offering support to thousands within the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. Its overarching goal is to ensure nutrition security for families by facilitating access to vital food programs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.