CACFP Week Proclaimed in Eleven States and Recognized in Congress

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National CACFP Week , an annual education and information campaign sponsored by the National CACFP Association , is observed every year during the third week of March. From March 16-22, 2025, the week was officially recognized at the federal, state and local levels. This nationwide initiative highlights the critical role the USDA’s Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) plays in combating hunger and promoting nutrition.Congressional RecognitionDemonstrating strong support, a congressional resolution was introduced in both chambers of Congress to recognize National CACFP Week.In the Senate, longtime child nutrition advocates Senator John Boozman (R-AR) and Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) collaborated to highlight the importance of CACFP and the dedicated operators who provide nutritious meals to children and adults. The resolution was agreed to with unanimous consent on the Friday leading up to National CACFP Week.In the House of Representatives, Representative Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR-1), a Friend of CACFP, once again led the charge, joined by Representative Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC-At Large). Their efforts underscored the program’s essential role in reducing food insecurity preventing diet-related diseases and supporting healthy communities.State and Local ProclamationsBeyond federal recognition, eleven Governors proclaimed March 16-22, 2025, as CACFP Week in their states, demonstrating widespread appreciation for the program’s impact. The following organizations were recipients of gubernatorial proclamations:Arizona – Governor Katie HobbsArkansas – Governor Sarah Huckabee SandersColorado – Governor Jared PolisGeorgia – Governor Brian KempIllinois – Governor JB PritzkerIndiana – Governor Mike BraunKansas – Governor Laura KellyMichigan - Governor Gretchen WhitmerMissouri - Governor Mike KehoeNebraska - Governor Jim PillenNew Jersey - Governor Phil MurphyWisconsin - Governor Tony EversAdditionally, advocates secured recognition at the local level reinforcing the importance of CACFP within their communities:New York’s 42nd District – New York State Senator James SkoufisCity of Crookston, MN – Mayor Dale StainbrookCACFP Week in the NewsNational CACFP Week garnered widespread media attention, with numerous outlets highlighting its significance and the impact of CACFP on communities nationwide. Coverage included discussions on the millions of meals provided annually, the role of state and federal agencies in supporting the program and local initiatives celebrating CACFP Week. News features underscored the importance of nutrition in early childhood and adult care settings, emphasizing the program’s role in reducing food insecurity and promoting healthy living.National CACFP Week serves as a powerful reminder of the dedication and efforts of CACFP operators in ensuring millions of children and adults receive nutritious meals daily. As awareness continues to grow, so does the positive impact of this essential program on communities across the country.Since 1986, the National CACFP Association (NCA) has been a leading national organization offering support to thousands within the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. Its overarching goal is to ensure nutrition security for families by facilitating access to vital food programs.

