Board of Public Works Approves $2.7 Million for Park Improvements, Recreational Facilities, and Land Conservation in Harford, Prince George’s, Worcester, and Other Counties

December 18, 2024

Funding approved for DNR’s Program Open Space Local and Rural Legacy programs

Deer Creek Valley in Harford County; Rural Legacy funding was approved for Harford County government to acquire conservation easements on two properties with a total of 88 acres in the Deer Creek Rural Legacy Area to protect water quality in the Broad Creek and Deer Creek watersheds. Maryland DNR photo.

The Board of Public Works today approved Maryland Department of Natural Resources items totaling $2.7 million in grants to local governments to improve parks and protect land with perpetual conservation easements.

About $2.1 million in Program Open Space – Local was approved for five projects including funds for the acquisition of six acres to expand the Northern Worcester Athletic Complex in Worcester County and funds for repairs to the indoor pool deck at the Greenbelt Aquatic and Fitness Center in Prince George’s County.

Program Open Space – Local provides funding for county and municipal governments for the planning, acquisition, and development of recreational land or facilities.

In addition, $600,000 in Rural Legacy funding was approved for Harford County government to acquire conservation easements on two properties with a total of 88 acres in the Deer Creek Rural Legacy Area. Stream buffers preserved by the easements on these two farms will help protect water quality in the Broad Creek and Deer Creek watersheds. Deer Creek is a state-designated Scenic River.

All projects funded are listed in the Board of Public Works December 18, 2024 meeting agenda. The three-member Board of Public Works is composed of Governor Wes Moore, Treasurer Dereck E. Davis and Comptroller Brooke E. Lierman.

This year was highly fruitful for DNR’s Program Open Space Local, Local Parks and Playgrounds Infrastructure, Rural Legacy, and Conservation Reserve Enhancement Permanent Easement programs. News about 2024’s grant projects is available on DNR’s “Land News” webpage

The Rural Legacy Program, created in 1997, conserves large working landscapes across 35 locally designated areas throughout Maryland.

Established under the Department of Natural Resources in 1969, Program Open Space (divided into Local and Stateside programs), along with other state land conservation programs, symbolizes Maryland’s long-term commitment to conserving our natural resources while providing exceptional outdoor recreation opportunities for all citizens.