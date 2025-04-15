Get Hooked on Blue Catfish! Comprehensive List of 2025 Blue Catfish Fishing Tournaments in Maryland

April 15, 2025

Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo

Maryland anglers can do their part to help the Chesapeake Bay ecosystem by catching and removing blue catfish from waterways. These nonnative fish are top predators that consume native species such as blue crabs, white perch, and menhaden. Avid anglers looking to put their skills to the test can register for tournaments and try to catch the biggest and most blue catfish in Maryland this year.

There are no fishing restrictions on blue catfish. They can grow to tremendous sizes – the 82-pound state record has stood unbroken since 2012. These tournaments provide a chance for bragging rights and to win prizes. Whether anglers are looking to stuff coolers with wild-caught Maryland seafood or compete for prize money, angling for blue catfish can be rewarding.

Below is a list of upcoming Maryland tournaments and other events that feature targeting of blue catfish and other invasive fish:

Mid-Shore Fishing Club Invasive Species Tournament – Now through December 1, 2025

Sponsored by the Mid-Shore Fishing Club of Maryland, anglers target blue catfish and Chesapeake Channa inside the boundaries of the Eastern Shore. Payouts are awarded for most fish and largest fish.

Environmental Justice Journalism Initiative Reel Rewards Program – Now through October 31, 2025

The Environmental Justice Journalism Initiative is a Baltimore-based nonprofit offering this new program that offers incentives for the catch of Chesapeake Channa, blue catfish, and flathead catfish in the Middle Branch of the Patapsco River.

Benedict Volunteer Fire Department Annual Catfish Tournament – April 12, 2025

With proceeds benefitting a local Charles County volunteer fire department, participants should expect a day of fun, competition, and big catches. Cash prizes for the first and second heaviest fish and for a five-fish stringer will be awarded in boat, kayak, and shore fishing divisions. The Benedict Bridge, which crosses the Patuxent River, is known to be a blue catfish hotspot.

Environmental Justice Journalism Initiative (EJJI) Reel Rewards Invasive Fish ‘Bounty’ Program – April 26 – July 12, 2025

Anglers can earn $30 for each invasive Chesapeake Channa (northern snakehead), blue catfish, or flathead catfish they catch and remove from Baltimore Harbor. supports scientific research and helps protect native species. Registration is free.

Back River Restoration Committee Millers Island Land Fishing Invitational – April 26, 2025

Hosted at the West Shore Yacht Center in Essex, boats compete for thousands of dollars in guaranteed prize money, while the remaining proceeds go toward the committee’s future projects and cleanups of the Back River watershed.

CCA Maryland Katfish for Kids – May 10, 2025

The inaugural Katfish for Kids tournament will be held in Annapolis this May with proceeds benefitting Combos For Kids, an organization that benefits children and families in need. Children 12 and under fish for free, adults pay a $25 donation. Weigh-ins occur at Angler’s Sport Center and awards feature prize packs valued from $300 to $1,000.

Eric Altemus Memorial Catfish Tournament – June 14, 2025

Supporting a great cause, awarding cash prizes and benefitting multiple local organizations, the Eric Altemus Memorial Catfish Tournament in Chesapeake City will be a great event fun for all ages. It will be held at Safe Harbor Bohemia Vista.

Nanticoke River Invasive Fishing Derby – Date TBD

For the fourth consecutive year, Salisbury University Assistant Professor Noah Bressman is organizing a research-based tournament at Cherry Beach Park in Sharptown. This event features more than $2,000 in prizes, while a portion of all blue catfish and Chesapeake Channa caught will be analyzed in Bressman’s lab to study their effects on the local ecosystem. Weigh-ins are followed by awards and a free catfish cookout, where anglers can reap the rewards of their catch. The event takes place in summer, the exact date will be announced.

Madness on the Marshyhope – November 1, 2025

Coastal Conservation Association Maryland’s annual catfish tournament returns for its third year out of Federalsburg Marina Park. Previous year’s tournaments have featured more than 50 anglers and nearly 200 catfish caught, totaling over 400 pounds. After awards distribution, the daily catch gets served up fish-fry style, highlighting one of the blue catfish’s best traits – its flavor. Fishing equipment and bait is provided free of charge for youth anglers, but all ages are encouraged to participate.

Fish For A Cure – November 1, 2025

This fishing tournament and fundraising challenge makes waves to fund local initiatives in cancer care, including the annual fishing tournament on the Chesapeake Bay followed by a Shore Party in Annapolis, Maryland. The tournament includes an invasive species category.

Maryland Rod and Reef Slam – Date TBD

The Rod and Reef Slam sponsored by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Chesapeake Oyster Alliance, and Coastal Conservation Association Maryland challenges anglers to catch as many different fish as they can over restored oyster reefs in Maryland. The tournament includes an invasive species division that awards prizes for the anglers who catch the largest three-fish stringer of blue catfish, Chesapeake Channa, and/or flathead catfish. The tournament is designed to highlight the biodiversity that exists over healthy oyster reefs.

Are you sponsoring a blue catfish fishing tournament in Maryland in 2025? Reach out to us to have it listed in this piece by emailing Hunter Dortenzo at vincent.dortenzo@maryland.gov.