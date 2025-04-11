Submit Release
Funds Available for Outdoor Recreation Opportunities in Maryland through Federal Land and Water Conservation Fund

Program provides individual grants up to $2 million; webinar for applicants scheduled April 17

The Maryland Department of the Natural Resources (DNR) is now accepting preliminary applications for the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund grant program. 

This funding opportunity allows local governments with eligible projects to apply for grants ranging from $50,000 to $2 million. The program aims to support the development of new outdoor recreation spaces, the revitalization of existing parks, and the creation and enhancement of connections between people and the outdoors.

The department is accepting applications through June 25, 2025 at 5 p.m.  A webinar will be held at noon on April 17 to provide further details on the program and application process. Additional details and application information are available on the DNR’s Land and Water Conservation Fund webpage.

Following the submission of preliminary applications, Maryland DNR will review all submissions and invite the highest-scoring applications to prepare a final application package for submission to the National Park Service, which runs the Land and Water Conservation Fund program.

Municipalities, counties, and state agencies that meet the eligibility criteria may then apply for up to 50% matching fund assistance from the Land and Water Conservation Fund. Local matching funds may include money received from the Maryland DNR through the Program Open Space – Local or Community Parks and Playgrounds programs. 

Interested jurisdictions can submit applications and address questions to Molly Pickel at molly.pickel@maryland.gov

