MPD Makes Arrest in Northwest Attempted Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in an attempted armed robbery that occurred in Northwest.

On Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at approximately 9:26 p.m. in the 1400 block of Oak Street, Northwest, the suspect approached the victim with a handgun and demanded property. The victim did not comply and the suspect fled the scene without obtaining property.

A short time later, officers located and arrested 32-year-old Fanuel Soloman, of Northwest, D.C. He was charged with Attempt to Commit Robbery While Armed.

CCN# 24195399

###