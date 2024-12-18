MDC offers free winter seed sowing class Jan. 4 at Burr Oak Woods Nature Center

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – For many native plants, the best time to prepare their seeds is January. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is hosting two free winter seed sowing classes on Saturday, Jan. 4 from 10 – 11:30 a.m. and 2 – 3:30 p.m. at Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center in Blue Springs.

This program will explore the science and importance of sowing seeds in the middle of winter. Participants will apply their newfound knowledge by creating an upcycled planter.

Attendees must be at least 14 years old to participate. Those under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Register for the morning class at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/204826.

Register for the afternoon class at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/204827

Direct questions about the program to MDC Naturalist Jada Tressler at jada.tressler@mdc.mo.gov. To contact the nature center directly, call (816) 228-3766.