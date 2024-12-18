Lancaster County’s ‘Warrant Wipeout’ Offers Fresh Start with Language Inclusivity This Holiday Season

Lancaster County’s “Warrant Wipeout” program was highlighted on local news Channel 10/11 (KOLN) ahead of its scheduled event. This initiative, aimed at alleviating the stress of misdemeanor warrants during the holidays, includes the addition of Spanish language interpreters, emphasizing inclusivity in the legal process. Language barriers often complicate court proceedings, making interpreters crucial for protecting constitutional rights. Kathleen Valle, Nebraska Judicial Branch’s Language Access Program Director, stressed the importance of this service, noting its alignment with Nebraska statutes. While previous events also provided interpreters, dedicated Spanish interpreters were introduced this year, with telephonic support for over 240 other languages.

The event, which excludes felony and child support cases, provides an opportunity for individuals with misdemeanor warrants to address them without fear of incarceration. Warrant Wipeout was held December 19 at the Lancaster County Courthouse beginning at 3 p.m. and proceedings from 4-6 p.m.

Watch Channel 10/11: https://www.1011now.com/2024/12/18/lancaster-county-adds-interpreters-this-years-warrant-wipeout/