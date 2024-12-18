World Civility Ambassador Dr. Ruben West Receives Global Legacy In Leadership And Civility Award from Tarwoe Global

Humanitarian Diplomat Dr. Ruben West and World Civility Ambassador Dr. Robin West meeting with H. E. Jeremiah Kpan Koung, Vice President of Liberia World Civility Ambassador Dr. Ruben West Holding Global Legacy In Leadership And Civility Award from Tarwoe Global Presented in Monrovia, Liberia World Civility Ambassador Dr. Ruben West shaking hands during meeting with His Excellency Joseph Boakai, President of Liberia World Civility Ambassador Dr. Robin West and husband Humanitarian Diplomat Dr. Ruben West Humanitarian Diplomat Dr. Dominic Obadiah of Kenya, Award Recipient Linda Karim-Creevey, World Civility Ambassador Dr. Robin West and Dr. Ruben West of the USA

Otis Togbah Tarwoe of Liberia Presents the Global Legacy In Leadership And Civility Award to Dr. Ruben West of Bloomington, Illinois During Public Event

Someone is praying for help right now, and we can be the answer to that prayer. To a hungry person, GOD shows up as food. We don't have to wait on GOD; we can operate on his behalf.” — Dr. Ruben West, World Civility Ambassador

MONROVIA, LIBERIA, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 28, 2024, World Civility Ambassador Dr. Ruben West was honored with the Global Legacy In Leadership And Civility Award by Tarwoe Global of Liberia. Tarwoe Global Consulting is an international consultancy firm based in Kigali, Rwanda whose core purpose is to help organizations grow and develop. This prestigious award recognizes Dr. West's outstanding contributions to promoting civility and peace in communities, companies, and countries worldwide.Currently serving as the Senior Global Civility Consultant for iChange Nations™, Dr. West has dedicated his career to promoting civility and peace. Through his work, he has advised leaders from various backgrounds on civility and has helped bridge cultural and societal divides. His efforts promote understanding and cooperation among individuals and communities. During his trip to Liberia, Dr. West visited the current Vice President, H. E. Jeremiah Kpan Koung, and His Excellency President Joseph Boakai, where he spoke of initiatives that could bring jobs and infrastructure to the country.Ambassador West is a trained humanitarian diplomat who studied at the International College of Peace Studies in Nairobi, Kenya, where he gained valuable knowledge and skills in humanitarian work. He has received numerous recognitions for his work. For his philanthropic efforts in the country, His Excellency Dr. William Samoei Ruto, C.G.H., President of the Republic of Kenya, recently presented him with the National Heroes Award The Global Legacy In Leadership And Civility Award stands out to Dr. West because it speaks to his passion for helping others. His expertise and dedication have made him a highly sought-after consultant and speaker, and his impact has been felt on a global scale. As a business consultant, Dr. West has strategically paired businesses with countries to benefit the people, bringing jobs, growth, and development.Dr. West's receipt of this award is a testament to his unwavering commitment to promoting civility and peace in a world often plagued by conflict and division. His work serves as an inspiration to others, and his legacy will continue to shape the future of our world. As we celebrate this well-deserved recognition, we also look forward to the continued impact that Dr. West will have in promoting civility, peace, and economic development for years to come.

Dr. Ruben West Defines Success

