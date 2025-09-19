Chuck Doyle 'AKA' 'Coffee Cup Chuck' Receives Honorary Doctorate from UGCSI at Public Event in Overland Park, KS

Dr. Chuck Doyle, also known as "Coffee Cup Chuck" World Civility Leader Dr. Clyde Rivers poses with Dr. Chuck Doyle (Coffee Cup Chuck) Motivational Speaker Dr. Chuck Doyle, also known as "Coffee Cup Chuck" Dr. Chuck Doyle, also known as "Coffee Cup Chuck" on stage in Nairobi, Kenya Dr. Chuck Doyle, also known as "Coffee Cup Chuck" and wife Corrine Doyle

We cannot do everything at once, but we can do something at once. Chuck Doyle is an action taker. He is making things happen.” — Dr. Ruben West, World Civility Ambassador

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Overland Park, KS - Chuck Doyle, also known as "Coffee Cup Chuck," received an honorary doctorate from United Graduate College and Seminary International (UGCSI) during a public event in Overland Park, KS. The event was attended by World Civility Leader, Sir. Dr. Clyde Rivers , who awarded the honor to Doyle.Doyle is an international speaker, transformational coach, author, entrepreneur, and humanitarian dedicated to helping people unlock their full potential. He has been recognized for his outstanding contributions to personal development, positively affecting countless lives through his motivational speeches and coaching programs.During the ceremony, World Civility Ambassador Dr. Ruben West from Illinois praised Doyle for his steadfast commitment to empowering individuals to reach their goals and succeed. He also commended Doyle for his humanitarian efforts, which have had a profoundly positive impact on communities worldwide. Doyle's dedication to promoting civility and kindness played a key role in his receiving the Honorary Doctor of Philosophy in Humanities from UGCSI.UGCSI, founded in 1982, is a non-traditional educational institution operating in over 50 countries with more than 100,000 graduates. It is a worldwide institution that has established a new education system, recognizing the “Searchers” of new information, the creators of unique narratives, and those who have “added to existing knowledge” for the betterment of humanity.The institution is accredited by the Worldwide Accreditation Commission of Christian Educational Institutions (WWAC).Doyle expressed his gratitude for the honorary doctorate and thanked UGCSI for the recognition. He also shared his enthusiasm for the future and his ongoing commitment to helping others unlock their full potential. The event was a celebration of Doyle's achievements and a testament to his dedication to making a difference in the world.UGCSI and Dr. Rivers are proud to honor "Coffee Cup Chuck" with an honorary doctorate and acknowledge his outstanding contributions to society. Doyle's passion for helping others and promoting civility serves as an inspiration to everyone. His honorary doctorate is a well-earned recognition of his hard work, dedication, and positive influence on the world.

Coffee Cup Chuck sizzle reel created in Nairobi, Kenya.

