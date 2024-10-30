USA’s Dr. Ruben West Honored as National Hero by President of Kenya for Philanthropic Contributions

Kenya’s President Hon. William S. Ruto awards World Civility Ambassador Dr. Ruben M. West with National Heroes Award Kenya’s President Hon. William S. Ruto honors Dr. Ruben M. West with National Heroes Award during national celebration World Civility Ambassador and Humanitarian Diplomat Dr. Ruben West Dr. Ruben M. West displays National Heroes Award along with National Heroes Council CEO Charles Wambia Dr. Robin West, Robinson West and Dr. Ruben West in Kisii, Kenya as Dr. Ruben receives recognition at a private event

The people of Kenya who have come in contact with Dr. West are proud to see him honored. He serves for the result, not for the reward.”” — Amn Dominic Obadiah, Humanitarian Diplomat

BLOOMINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Ruben West, a renowned civility advisor and humanitarian diplomat from the United States, has been recognized as a national hero by His Excellency Dr. William Samoei Ruto, C.G.H., President of the Republic of Kenya, for his remarkable contributions to the country. His philanthropic initiatives have significantly impacted the well-being of Kenyan communities, earning him this prestigious honor.Dr. Ruben West, a renowned civility advisor and humanitarian diplomat from the United States, has been recognized as a national hero by His Excellency Dr. William Samoei Ruto, C.G.H., President of the Republic of Kenya, for his remarkable contributions to the country. His philanthropic initiatives have significantly impacted the well-being of Kenyan communities, earning him this prestigious honor.His dedication and commitment to making a positive impact in Kenya have not gone unnoticed. Kenya’s President Ruto praised Dr. West, as well as the other 2024 National Heroes, for their selfless acts and acknowledged the significant difference they have made in the lives of many Kenyans. The President also expressed gratitude for Dr. West's unwavering support and partnership in the country's development.Dr. West's philanthropic work in Kenya has not only improved the lives of individuals but has also contributed to the overall growth and development of the country. His initiatives have created opportunities for education, healthcare, and economic empowerment, making a lasting impact on the communities he has served.This new award is a testament to Dr. West’s mission which is “Creating Change Around the World”. Dr. West has created international influence and received global recognition as a thought leader for his work and civility efforts.He has received numerous awards and recognitions worldwide, including the President's Lifetime Achievement Award from President Barack Obama (2016).In 2018, he received the Girma Wolde Giorgis (Former President of Ethiopia) Presidential Award for being a Human Conservationist (bringing out the best in others).In 2019 he received the Sydney Allicock (Vice President of Guyana) Global Humanitarian Award. He was also recognized as the United States 2019 Civility Icon of the Year by iChange Nations™ at the World Civility Day celebration in Gary, Indiana.Amb awarded Dr. Ruben the International Humanitarian Medal. Abdul Ghani Yahya Al-ebarh, the United Nations Social Council President and nominee for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. The same year, he was appointed Word Civility Ambassador and Universal Peace Ambassador.Additionally, Dr. West was awarded the 2022 Mahatma Gandhi Peace Award by India's Swarna Bharat Parivaar Trust (SBP).As Dr. West continues to make a difference in the lives of Kenyans, his recognition as a national hero is a testament to his unwavering dedication and generosity. His efforts have made him a hero in Kenya and a role model for others to follow. The President's recognition of Dr. West's contributions is a reminder of the power of civility, philanthropy, humanitarian efforts, and their positive impact on communities in need. The award was vetted and submitted for presidential signature by the National Heroes Council under the direction of Mr. Charles Wambia.Kenya’s National Heroes Council recognized individuals who have positively contributed to the country’s development locally and abroad.

