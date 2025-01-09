Xala's Vision Merges Luxury and Philanthropy

ELLE AWARDS ELLE AWARDS ELLE AWARDS ELLE AWARDS

It all starts with observation and active listening. When you arrive in these places, you must do so with humility and awareness.” — Juan Bremer, co-founder of Xala

MADRID, MADRID, SPAIN, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 27th, the Four Seasons Hotel in Madrid was dressed to impress, serving as the venue for the ELLE x Future event, which paid tribute to the social and environmental work of Alejandra and Richard Gere through the Sierra a Mar and The Heart of Xala foundations.Philanthropic entrepreneurs and co-founders of both foundations, Juan and Jerónimo Bremer, attended the event representing Xala, the high-end, low-density, and environmentally conscious travel and residential destination located on the Mexico’s Pacific coastline that sponsors both foundations.The Heart of Xala Foundation focuses on empowering marginalized communities, guiding them through the transition toward development, and encouraging them to awaken and believe in themselves to regenerate and grow collectively.Xala’s Sierra a Mar initiative, on the other hand, focuses on environmental conservation, creating a strategic plan for sustainable and regenerative coastal development, bringing economic prosperity and security to people in the region. The foundation’s vision is rooted in a deeply committed plan for the protection and restoration of ecosystems, biodiversity, and natural resources, uniting developers, investors, and government agencies to work toward a common goal.The fully replicable model of both foundations was born from several years of experience and experimentation by the Bremer brothers and their partner Ricardo Santa Cruz, developing projects along the Mexican coast. "It all starts with observation and active listening. When you arrive in these places, you must do so with humility and awareness. It’s not about imposing but understanding the needs of both nature and the communities," says Juan Bremer.Bremer has more than two decades of experience conceptualizing and developing high-level sustainable residential and hotel properties in Mexico and Europe. He is not only a passionate advocate for environmental protection and a key supporter of both foundations, but his vision has been crucial in putting humanitarian and conservation initiatives into practice in Mexico."I’m honored to have the support of Richard and Alejandra in both our Sierra a Mar and The Heart of Xala initiatives, as they share our vision of protecting the environment and supporting vulnerable communities displaced by large complexes and developments around the world,” Bremer added. “It is vital to take these key pillars into account, not only when developing, but also in our daily lives. More awareness will create a better future for all, and as Alejandra mentioned earlier, together we can do more and better."

