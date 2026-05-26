Woodfield Development Tops Out Woodrow House Along Atlanta Beltline’s Westside Trail, Begins Pre-Leasing of Units

Milestone advances mixed-income community on Atlanta’s Westside, preparing for summer delivery

ATLANTA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Woodfield Development has topped out construction at Woodrow House and concurrently began the pre-leasing process, marking significant milestones for the transformative mixed-income residential development rising along the Beltline’s Westside Trail in Atlanta’s West End corridor.The milestone signals the completion of the building’s structural framework and continued momentum toward first deliveries slated for this summer, with initial townhome deliveries slated for July and the first multifamily units anticipated in September. Pre-leasing is now underway, with Gallery Residential serving as the property manager and overseeing leasing for the community.Woodrow House will deliver 325 residential units, including 66 units designated as affordable/workforce housing, alongside community-oriented retail and adaptive reuse components that reflect the character of the surrounding neighborhood. Rents will range from $1,300 to $3,000.The development includes a mix of mid-rise apartment buildings, two-story live-work units and townhomes, as well as over 12,000square feet of retail space fronting the new beltline spur along Woodrow Street SW.“This milestone marks a meaningful step forward for Woodrow House and Atlanta’s West End,” said Brett Bowden, Director of Development at Woodfield Development. “As the building takes shape along the Beltline, we’re excited to deliver a community that expands housing access while contributing to the energy and continued growth along this evolving corridor.”Fortune Johnson serves as the general contractor for Woodrow House. The project team includes Dynamik Design as architect, Krywicki Interior Design leading interior design, and Kimley-Horn providing civil engineering and landscape architecture services.The development is expected to generate more than 900 construction jobs, along with dozens of permanent jobs upon completion, contributing to the area’s continued economic growth and long-term vitality.Designed with a focus on adaptive reuse and workforce development, Woodrow House incorporates a range of public-facing spaces, including a retail plaza, food container court, and landscaped gathering areas that support neighborhood activity and connectivity. Enhancements such as public art installations, improved streetscapes, and direct Beltline connectivity further promote walkability and cultural engagement.Located at 840 Woodrow St. SW, Woodrow House sits directly along the Atlanta Beltline’s Westside Trail, offering immediate access to one of the city’s most active pedestrian and cycling corridors. The site is within close proximity to Lee + White, a growing mixed-use destination home to a collection of breweries, restaurants, and food hall concepts. Nearby green spaces and the Beltline’s connected trail system further anchor the development within a walkable, amenity-rich environment, reinforcing its connection to the broader West End and Oakland City neighborhoods.The community will offer a mix of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes, including thoughtfully designed live-work units that provide added flexibility. Residences feature open-concept floor plans with kitchens appointed with stone countertops, tile backsplashes, and stainless steel appliances. Additional features include 9-foot ceilings, in-unit washers and dryers, and dedicated workspace options, along with private patios or balconies.Community amenities include a resort-style pool with outdoor lounge areas and grilling stations, a sky deck, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Residents will also have access to co-working spaces, including a private conference room and dedicated creator studio, as well as pet-friendly features such as a dog park and pet spa. Walking paths and pocket parks are integrated throughout the site, all within steps of the Beltline and the West End’s dining and retail destinations.“Woodrow House is designed to feel connected to the neighborhood and the Beltline,” added Bowden. “From its public spaces to its location along the trail, the goal is to create a place that supports how people live, gather, and engage with Atlanta’s Westside.”For general or pre-leasing information, please visit www.woodrowhouseatl.com ###About Woodfield DevelopmentWoodfield Development is a premier developer and operator of Class A multifamily communities. Amongst its peer group, the Woodfield partnership has unmatched experience in multifamily development and asset management. Since its founding in 2005, Woodfield has completed 74 communities, has 16 communities under construction, and numerous projects in various stages of entitlement and design. Woodfield’s earliest developments were located predominantly in the southeast and Mid-Atlantic, but the company has since expanded its footprint to include markets in the Northeast, Florida, Tennessee, and Texas.From the first project to each thereafter, the singular goal is to deliver well-conceived, thoughtfully designed, market supported projects that hit each market’s sweet spot and create value for Woodfield’s investors and partners. Relying on local knowledge with experienced development partners, Woodfield sets the new high bar with each development it delivers. With a track record that stands above, Woodfield Development sets out to assemble the best team of designers, consultants, architects, general contractors, and capital sources – every development, every time. Read more at woodfielddevelopment.net

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