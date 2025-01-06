CoreLogic Announces Acquisition of Prime Ecosystem, Expanding Contractor Solutions Globally

Our acquisition by CoreLogic represents a significant convergence of cutting-edge technology and industry expertise.” — Paul Brandis, Managing Director and Co-founder of Prime Ecosystem

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CoreLogic, a global leader in property information, analytics, and data-enabled solutions, today announces its acquisition of Prime Ecosystem, a prominent technology firm specialising in construction, restoration, and maintenance management platforms in Australia.This strategic acquisition aims to extend Prime Ecosystem's proven contractor technology from Australia to other international markets, starting with the United Kingdom, and further support Prime’s rapid growth in its home markets.CoreLogic’s extensive history in restoration services and its deep experience in the property insurance market, combined with Prime Ecosystem’s tailored job management system, create a powerful solution focused on helping contractors work more efficiently, grow intelligently, and adapt swiftly to change.Launching under the name CoreLogicContractor Workspace™, this CoreLogic solution is available to contractors in the United Kingdom in addition to Prime Ecosystem’s home markets of Australia and New Zealand. It enables contractors to manage the entire job lifecycle with custom workflows, trade management, and asset tracking. Additionally, it streamlines communication and collaboration with customers, clients, and on-site teams. The intuitive system provides a comprehensive financial and performance overview, empowering business owners and their team to make better decisions and drive their business forward.Michael Porter, Senior Vice President of International Insurance Solutions at CoreLogic, stated, “With the acquisition of Prime Ecosystem, we are enhancing our international offerings by expanding into the dynamic contractor space. This marks a crucial step in strengthening our capabilities and creating a complete end-to-end value chain. By integrating Prime's contractor software into our portfolio, we are streamlining processes and providing a transformative shift in how contractors manage their jobs through a centralised platform. This strategic acquisition emphasises our commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative solutions that redefine industry standards.”Paul Brandis, Managing Director and Co-founder of Prime Ecosystem remarked, “Our acquisition by CoreLogic represents a significant convergence of cutting-edge technology and industry expertise. Prime Ecosystem, Australia’s leading contractor solution, is more than just a platform; it is a catalyst for operational excellence. With features such as document storage, compliance tracking, and real-time communication, our solution provides contractors with the tools they need to succeed in the construction, restoration, and insurance sectors. We take pride in contributing our technical expertise to this acquisition, ensuring a seamless integration that will enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor management for CoreLogic's clients.”About CoreLogicCoreLogic is a leading provider of property insights and innovative solutions, working to transform the property industry by putting people first. Using its network, scale, connectivity, and technology, CoreLogic delivers faster, smarter, more human-centered experiences that build better relationships, strengthen businesses, and ultimately create a more resilient society.Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., CoreLogic operates in North America, Western Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit corelogic.com CoreLogic, Workspace™, and the CoreLogic logo are the trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its affiliates or subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.About Prime EcosystemPrime Ecosystem is an innovative software and IT services company, specialising in solutions for the construction, restoration, and insurance industries. At Prime, the focus is 100% on our clients and delivering to them the most effective software platform that enables ongoing growth and performance. Prime Ecosystem is a bespoke workflow management system for the construction, property management and insurance industries that gives increased transparency over company performance, improved cost control and real time data to enable better business decisions. Running a business can be complicated, we are here to make it easier for you.For more information, please visit primeecosystem.com.au

