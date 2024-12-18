Full Circle Coverage Announces New Partnership with Golden Bear

Full Circle Coverage Partners with Golden Bear Insurance to Expand E&O Insurance Solutions

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Golden Bear Insurance and Full Circle Coverage, in collaboration with The Forge Companies, are pleased to announce the launch of Forge Gold E&O, a groundbreaking lawyers’ professional liability (LPL) product designed specifically for modern legal practices. This partnership unites Golden Bear’s proven underwriting expertise and Full Circle’s deep connections with the legal community to deliver an innovative solution tailored to the evolving needs of law firms.“Forge Gold E&O stands apart by offering tailored coverage, competitive pricing, and value-added services that go beyond standard LPL insurance," explains Charlie Culverhouse, Managing Partner of Full Circle. " By combining Golden Bear’s risk management strengths with Full Circle’s client- centric approach, this product equips attorneys with a reliable foundation for success, empowering them to thrive in a constantly shifting legal landscape.”This collaboration stems from a shared vision to deliver comprehensive, forward-thinking, client-focused solutions in the legal professional liability space. This vision, combined with Golden Bear’s depth in underwriting and Full Circle’s insight into attorneys’ needs through The Forge Companies, made the creation of Forge Gold E&O a natural evolution.“At The Forge Companies, we are dedicated to equipping attorneys with the tools and resources they need to thrive,” said Cory Phillips, Principal of The Forge Companies. “Forge Gold E&O exemplifies our commitment to innovation and collaboration, offering legal professionals a comprehensive solution to safeguard their practices in an ever-evolving industry.”Full Circle's relationships with attorneys provided firsthand insights into the evolving challenges and risks faced by law firms. This insight guided the creation of Forge Gold E&O.About Golden Bear Insurance CompanyGolden Bear Insurance Company is a leading provider of specialized insurance solutions, known for its expertise in underwriting and commitment to innovation in risk management.About Full CircleFull Circle delivers tailored insurance and risk management solutions, with a client-focused approach and a deep understanding of the legal community’s needs.About The Forge CompaniesThe Forge Companies bring over two decades of experience serving attorneys, offering trust, investment advisory, and insurance services designed to support their success.This communication should not be regarded as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or investment products, an official confirmation of any transaction, an official statement, or as any other official statement of Forge Consulting, LLC or its affiliates, which include but are not limited to Advocacy Trust LLC, Advocacy Inc., Advocacy Wealth Management, Forge Capital, LLC, Forge Capital Services, LLC, and Full Circle Coverage (altogether referred to as “Forge”). Forge does not provide tax, accounting, or legal advice to its clients, and all clients are advised to consult with professionals who can provide tax, accounting, and legal advice regarding any potential investment.Securities and insurance products are NOT insured by the FDIC, nor by any other Federal or state government agency, are NOT a deposit of and are NOT Guaranteed by a bank or any bank affiliate, and MAY lose value.

