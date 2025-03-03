The Forge Companies Announce Strategic Partnership with Attorney Rebecca Blount

Leveraging Decades of Legal Experience to Better Serve Plaintiffs and Their Attorneys

GREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Forge Companies is pleased to announce they are teaming up with Rebecca Cameron Blount, a longtime friend of The Forge Companies, distinguished attorney, and owner of The Blount Law Firm, PA in Greenville, NC. With over two decades of experience in civil litigation, including wrongful death, personal injury, medical malpractice, and mass torts, Rebecca brings a wealth of legal knowledge and advocacy to The Forge Companies.“We are thrilled to welcome Rebecca Blount, a longtime friend, to our team,” said Spooner Phillips, CEO of The Forge Companies. “Having had the pleasure of working with Rebecca since early in our careers, I have witnessed her dedication to justice and deep understanding of the legal landscape. Her extensive experience is invaluable as we continue to expand our commitment to serving clients with the highest level of care.”Rebecca earned her BA from the University of Virginia before obtaining her law degree from Wake Forest University School of Law in 2001. She then served as a law clerk for the Honorable Linda M. McGee at the North Carolina Court of Appeals from 2001 to 2002. She began practicing law in 2002 when she joined the Blount Law Firm, PA, which was founded by her father-in-law, the late Marvin K. Blount, Jr. During her early years in practice, she crossed paths with Spooner Phillips, forming a connection that would come full circle in this partnership. When asked why she chose to collaborate with his company, she said:"I first worked with Spooner Phillips early in our careers - Spooner had just started Forge Consulting, and I had just started at The Blount Law Firm. After several cases against a large company, Marvin Jr. engaged Spooner, who offered invaluable financial services to our clients – services that changed their lives. I saw firsthand how essential expert financial guidance is in personal injury cases. Spooner and his team delivered the advice quickly, professionally, and sensitively to our clients who had suffered life-changing injuries. Since then, Forge has expanded beyond structured settlements to offer a full suite of services supporting plaintiff attorneys and their clients. As a plaintiff’s lawyer, I believe in Forge’s ability to help clients and attorneys, and I’m excited to be part of their mission."Beyond her legal practice, Rebecca is deeply involved in her community. She has served as Chair of the Greenville Utilities Commission, a board member of The Community Foundation of NC East, and actively participated in various committees at Jarvis Memorial UMC. Her leadership and passion for helping others align perfectly with The Forge Companies' mission.This partnership marks another step in The Forge Companies' ongoing commitment to guiding plaintiff attorneys and their clients through the entire settlement planning process.About The Forge CompaniesThe Forge Companies focus on guiding plaintiff attorneys and their clients through the entire settlement planning process. To make this process more inclusive, they established an investment management firm, Advocacy Wealth Management, to complement existing annuity planning services and a trust company, Advocacy Trust, offering a full range of traditional and special needs trust services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.