Advocacy Trust Celebrates Major Milestone

Advocacy Trust, LLC Celebrates 10 Years of Excellence in Trust and Fiduciary Services

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advocacy Trust, LLC proudly marks its 10-year anniversary, celebrating a decade of dedicated service in the trust planning and fiduciary management industry. Since its founding in 2015, Advocacy Trust has been a trusted partner for individuals, families, and attorneys, providing customized trust solutions tailored to each client's unique needs.“Celebrating a decade of service is truly remarkable,” said Jaclyn Berry, Chief Revenue Officer of Advocacy Trust. “Advocacy Trust has become a trusted leader in the special needs and settlement space and continues to make strides in the industry. At the heart of our success is a company culture that plays a huge role in the service we provide to our clients. I am truly grateful for the continued contributions across our team, which have driven our success and growth. This milestone reflects our collective effort, and I'm excited for what the future holds as we continue to grow and positively impact our industry.”Over the past decade, Advocacy Trust has grown into a leading provider of fiduciary services, offering extensive knowledge in special needs trusts, settlement trusts, and administrative services. The company’s unwavering commitment to its clients has been the foundation of its success, ensuring beneficiaries receive the financial stability and personalized care they deserve.“We are incredibly proud of what Advocacy Trust has accomplished over the past ten years,” said Kate Maloney, President of Advocacy Trust. “Our mission has always been to provide compassionate, client-focused trust services that make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve. This milestone is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication, as well as the trust our clients and partners place in us.”As Advocacy Trust looks ahead, the company remains committed to innovation and excellence in fiduciary services. By continually evolving to meet the changing needs of clients, Advocacy Trust ensures its continued growth and lasting impact in the trust and estate planning industry.About Advocacy TrustAdvocacy Trust offers a comprehensive suite of services, including special needs trusts, settlement trusts, asset protection trusts, minors trusts, and administrative services. As part of The Forge Companies, Advocacy Trust is committed to providing tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of its clients.About The Forge CompaniesThe Forge Companies focus on guiding plaintiff attorneys and their clients through the entire settlement planning process. To make this process more inclusive, they established an investment management firm, Advocacy Wealth Management, to complement existing annuity planning services and a trust company, Advocacy Trust, offering a full range of traditional and special needs trust services. More recently, they expanded services through Forge Capital, providing a broad range of financial and business services tailored to the needs of law firms.

