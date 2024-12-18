President Xi arrives in Macao for anniversary celebrations, inspection tour

MACAU, December 18 - President Xi Jinping arrived in Macao on Wednesday afternoon on a special plane.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will attend a gathering celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland and the inauguration ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Friday.

He will also inspect the Macao SAR.

In a brief speech delivered at the airport, Xi said that over the past 25 years, the practice of “one country, two systems” with Macao characteristics has achieved success widely recognized by the world, showcasing great vitality and unique charm.

Describing Macao as “a pearl on the palm” of the motherland, he expressed confidence in the promising future of Macao. “This is the glory of Macao residents and the pride of all Chinese people,” he said.

“Every visit to this beautiful place has been very delightful for me,” Xi said.

On behalf of the central government and Chinese people of all ethnic groups, he extended sincere greetings and best wishes to all Macao residents, adding that Macao’s development and the well-being of Macao residents have always been on his mind.

Xi said he will have extensive and in-depth exchanges with friends in Macao on the region’s development during the visit.

He expressed the belief that Macao will create an even brighter future by fully leveraging the institutional advantages of “one country, two systems,” working hard and actively promoting innovation.

(Source: Xinhua)