Livestream Event Announcement: What’s Happening with the “Drones” in Our Skies?

Special livestream event to provide a diversity of thought on the ongoing incursions by drones over sensitive military assets and civilian populations

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past month, a mysterious phenomenon has been unfolding across the globe. Unidentified objects, referred to by the U.S. government and the mainstream media as “drones,” have been appearing in the skies of the UK, the U.S., and dozens of other countries.

Their frequent appearances, particularly over New Jersey in the U.S. and East Anglia in the UK, have sparked widespread concern. These sightings, concentrated near sensitive areas such as U.S. military bases, have prompted dozens of mayors, state legislators, and members of Congress to demand answers.

Yet, no Executive Branch agency or department has offered a plausible explanation, including the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community.

To address this pressing issue, Humanity Rising, in collaboration with Ubiquity University, the New Paradigm Institute, the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), the Paradigm Research Group, the Hollywood Disclosure Alliance, and ABQ UFOs, is hosting a special livestream event to provide a diversity of thought on the ongoing incursions by drones over sensitive military assets and civilian populations:

What’s Happening with the “Drones” in Our Skies?

When: Thursday, December 19th, 2024

Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM EDT

Where: Watch the live-stream here.

This event will feature a panel of renowned experts who will share their insights on what is happening and explore the broader implications of these unexplained aerial occurrences.

Confirmed Speakers:

• Richard Dolan, UFO historian and author of UFOs and the National Security State

• Daniel Sheehan, President and General Counsel, New Paradigm Institute

• Peter Skafish, Executive Director, Sol Foundation

• Ron James, Director of Media, Mutual UFO Network (MUFON)

• Steve Bassett, Founder, Paradigm Research Group, and Co-Founder, Hollywood Disclosure Alliance

• Richard Hoffman, Co-Founder and Executive Board Member, Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies (SCU)

• Chris Bledsoe, Experiencer and author of UFO of God

• Birdie Jaworski, Remote Viewer and Founder, ABQ UFOs

• Robert Searing, Director, New Jersey MUFON

• Georg Boch, Director of Technology, Ubiquity University

• Kevin Wright, Public Relations Manager, New Paradigm Institute

This urgent and timely discussion aims to illuminate the unknown, foster global dialogue, and propose actionable steps to address this mysterious phenomenon.

Join us on December 19th for an engaging and informative conversation about what is happening in our skies—and what it might mean for the future.

Co-sponsored by Humanity Rising, Ubiquity University, the New Paradigm Institute, MUFON, Paradigm Research Group, Hollywood Disclosure Alliance, and ABQ UFOs.

