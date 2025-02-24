UFO Con 2025: Make Contact on the Bay

UFO Con 2025 Lorien Fenton

A Gathering of Contactees, Scientists, and Researchers in Burlingame, CA, from April 4-6, 2025

UFO Con 2025 is more than just a conference; it’s a vital gathering place where experiencers, researchers, and scientists can come together to share knowledge and prepare for what’s ahead.” — Lorien Fenton

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conscious Community Events and Lorien Fenton Productions proudly present UFO Con 2025. At this immersive three-day conference, experiencers, scientists, and researchers unite to explore the mysteries of UFOs, non-human intelligence, and the evolving global disclosure movement. The event will take place April 4-6, 2025, at the Crowne Plaza San Francisco Airport in Burlingame, CA.

“We are living in a pivotal moment in history. With courageous whistleblowers stepping forward, Congressional hearings shining a light on long-hidden truths, and a new Task Force for the Declassification of Federal Secrets, the momentum for disclosure has never been stronger, said Lorien Fenton. “UFO Con 2025 is more than just a conference; it’s a vital gathering place where experiencers, researchers, and scientists can come together to share knowledge, challenge the status quo, and prepare for what’s ahead. Now is the time to make contact, not just with the phenomenon, but with each other, as we collectively seek answers to humanity’s greatest mysteries.”

With the theme “Make Contact on the Bay,” UFO Con 2025 offers an unparalleled platform for learning, discussion, and collaboration on some of the most profound topics of our time. The conference will feature:

• More than 20 expert speakers will present groundbreaking research and firsthand experiences.

• Three exclusive film screenings that dive deep into the reality of contact and disclosure.

• Special events and experiencer groups are designed for those seeking community and connection.

Featured Speakers & Special Guests

Attendees will hear from leading researchers, contactees, and academics, including:

• Art Frazier – Real Alien Encounters: The Gods Live in The Shadows

• Brian Jackson – Refocusing The Dan Burisch Story

• Jerry Kroth – I Touched the Roswell Foil in 1965: It Changed How I See the World

• John Blitch – The Abduction Phenomenon as the Elephant in the UAP Room

• Raymond Keller – VENUS: Meet Your Brothers and Sisters of Light

• Dylan Freeman – RAEFOS Network: The Deep Dive

• Jason Sands – My Encounters

• John Brandenburg, PhD – UFO Phenomena and Human Destiny in the Living Cosmos

• John Milor – Christian Ufology - ETs in Prophecy, Past, Present, and Future

• Leela Hutchison – Contact in the Chihuahuan Desert: Mysteries, Paranormal Incidences and other High Strangeness

• Melinda Leslie – Serious Evidence and Implications for Sedona’s Deep Underground Military Base (DUMB)

• Martin Willis – Captivating Unknown Encounters

• Michael Walker – Memoirs of an Experiencer

• Michele Meiners – Ancient Star People

• Robert McGwier – An Overview of the Science and Engineering of the Anomalous

• Robert Potter – My ET Contact, The Stargate Portal and Hidden, Dark Agendas

• Ron Felber – Mojave Incident: A chilling Story of Alien Abduction

• Solaris Blueraven – Cosmic Doorways, Off Planet Intelligence Networks and Systems

Event Details & Ticket Information:

• Venue: Crowne Plaza San Francisco Airport

• Address: 1177 Airport Blvd, Burlingame, CA 94010

• Buy Tickets: https://ufocon2025.com/tickets/

Hotel Perks for Attendees:

• Discounted room rates starting at $129+ (taxes & fees)

• Choice of 1 King Bed or 2 Full Beds

• Free Parking (previously $28/day)

• Extended Free Breakfast Buffet (available until 11 AM for conference attendees)

• Special rates available through March 15, 2025

For full schedule and ticket information, visit UFOCon2025.com.

Join us at UFO Con 2025 to explore the unknown, challenge conventional narratives, and connect with a community dedicated to unraveling the greatest mysteries of our time.

Media Contact:

Lorien Fenton

Lorien@MUFONMarinSonoma.com

415-895-6069

