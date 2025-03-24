Scientific Coalition For UAP Studies Announces 2025 Annual Conference

SCU returns to Huntsville, Alabama, with former UAP Task Force Director Jay Stratton headlining the event.

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies (SCU) proudly announces its 2025 SCU Conference, scheduled for June 6–8, 2025, in Huntsville, Alabama. Attendees can again participate in person at the Von Braun Center or virtually from anywhere worldwide.

This year’s conference theme, Foundational Approaches for UAP Studies, continues SCU’s mission to bring rigorous scientific inquiry to the Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) study.

“We believe this conversation belongs in the hands of scientists, engineers, and evidence-based researchers,” said SCU Executive Board member Robert Powell. “SCU’s conference is about creating space for interdisciplinary collaboration and advancing public understanding through data and dialogue.”

The 2025 conference features a distinguished lineup of speakers from across government, academia, and the private sector. Retired Defense Intelligence Senior Executive Jay Stratton, former Director of the UAP Task Force, will deliver the keynote address on Friday, June 6, offering a firsthand perspective on the U.S. government’s evolving approach to UAP.

“Jay Stratton’s leadership helped bring unprecedented focus to the U.S. government’s understanding of anomalous phenomena,” said SCU Executive Board member Rich Hoffman. “We’re honored to welcome him as our keynote speaker and excited for the depth of perspective he brings.”

The 2025 conference will feature a robust lineup of presenters from across scientific, academic, and government sectors, all contributing to a growing body of serious research into a global mystery.

Additional presenters include:

• Douglas Buettner, Ph.D., Deputy Chief Scientist, Acquisition Innovation Research Center (AIRC)

• Laura Domine, Ph.D., Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian

• Stephen Bruehl, Ph.D., Clinical Psychologist and Pain Researcher

• Silvano Colombano, Ph.D., former NASA scientist specializing in artificial intelligence and future technologies

• Matthew Szydagis, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Physics, University at Albany SUNY

• Keith Taylor, Ph.D., Adjunct Assistant Professor, John Jay College of Criminal Justice

“SCU’s goal is to foster critical thinking and interdisciplinary collaboration in pursuit of truth. With so much public and institutional attention now focused on UAP, this is the moment to ground our efforts in science and transparency,” Powell concluded.

Registration and additional information about the 2025 AAPC are available at: https://www.explorescu.org/scu-conference-2025.

About SCU:

SCU promotes and encourages the rigorous scientific examination of UAP, commonly known as Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs). SCU comprises scientists, engineers, members of the high-tech and defense industries, former military, and other professionals, utilizing scientific principles, methodologies, and practices to advance the study of UAP observed and reported around the globe.

The Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Contributions to SCU are tax-deductible.

https://www.explorescu.org

