Applications Open for Asian & Pacific Islander American Scholarship

Applications for the 2025-2026 Asian & Pacific Islander American (APIA) Scholarship are now open. This opportunity is available to Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander American students who will be enrolling in, or who are currently enrolled in, a U.S.-accredited college or university as a degree-seeking undergraduate student. The deadline to complete this application is January 15, 2025.

This scholarship happens through the Asian & Pacific Islander American (APIA) Scholars program, which seeks to provide a range of scholarship opportunities to underserved Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander students, with a special focus on individuals who:

Are living at or below the poverty level or who are otherwise of low socioeconomic status.

Are a first-generation college student.

Represent the diversity, both geographically and ethnically, of the APIA community, especially those who have historically been, and who currently are, underrepresented on college campuses.

Have demonstrated commitment to their community through leadership and service.

As of this year, APIA Scholars has streamlined this application to include only one essay question. The application also no longer requires additional documents such as recommendation letters.

You can find more information and a link to the application here.

Scholarship amounts range from $2,500 in one-year awards to $20,000 in multi-year awards. APIA Scholars has a wide range of scholarship opportunities, including those for students currently attending or planning to attend Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institutions.

For more information, please reach out to info@apiascholars.org.