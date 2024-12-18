Karnataka Tourism Highlights its Presence at IITM Pune 2024, Garnering Significant Response

Inauguration of the Karnataka Stall at IITM Pune 2024 Felicitation of the Dignitaries at the Karnataka Stall at IITM Pune B2B Meetings held between the Travel Trade at the Exhibition B2B Interactions at the Karnataka Stall

Showcasing Cultural Heritage, Adventure, and Wellness, Karnataka Tourism Draws Widespread Interest and Forges Promising Industry Partnerships

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karnataka Tourism made a significant impact at the prestigious India International Travel Mart (IITM) Pune 2024, held from 29 November to 1 December at the Deccan College Grounds. With an engaging showcase of its rich cultural heritage, breathtaking landscapes, adventure experiences, and wellness retreats, Karnataka’s pavilion drew extensive interest from travel enthusiasts, industry professionals, and media representatives alike.The Karnataka Tourism pavilion stood out with its captivating exhibits that highlighted the state’s iconic destinations such as Hampi, Mysore, Coorg, Kabini, and Gokarna. Visitors were immersed in Karnataka’s unique offerings through captivating displays and eagerly waiting stakeholders who provided first-hand information on the various tourism offerings of the state.There was strong interest in Karnataka's heritage destinations, including historical landmarks like Hampi, Badami, and Mysore Palace, reflecting a continued appeal for cultural tourism. Adventure seekers explored trekking, river rafting, and wildlife safaris in popular locations like Chikmagalur, Kudremukh, and Nagarhole National Park. Karnataka’s wellness retreats offering yoga, meditation, and Ayurveda saw significant interest, with inquiries from domestic and international travelers. Eco-conscious visitors appreciated Karnataka’s efforts in promoting sustainable tourism through eco-resorts, wildlife conservation programs, and rural tourism initiatives.During the event, Karnataka Tourism held fruitful B2B meetings with leading travel agents, tour operators, and industry stakeholders, paving the way for new partnerships and travel packages. Discussions focused on curated travel itineraries, destination weddings, and bespoke experiences for domestic and international tourists.The pavilion received widespread media coverage, with journalists and travel bloggers highlighting Karnataka’s travel potential. Visitors expressed enthusiasm about exploring the state’s diverse tourism offerings, making Karnataka one of the most talked-about participants at the event.Looking Ahead, participation in IITM Pune 2024 reaffirmed Karnataka’s position as a premier travel destination in India. With positive visitor feedback and promising business leads, Karnataka Tourism is set to build on this success, enhancing its offerings and strengthening its global tourism footprint.

Script your Adventure at Karnataka I Karnataka Tourism I Karnataka World

