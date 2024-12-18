Douglas County Veterans Treatment Court Graduation

The Douglas County Veterans Treatment Court celebrated its graduation on December 5, 2024, at the Omaha-Douglas Civic Center in Omaha. The ceremony was attended by family, friends, local community members, and veterans. Judge Horacio Wheelock, who presides over the Veterans Treatment Court, led the event. This milestone marks a significant achievement for the graduates, and their accomplishments are proudly celebrated.

The mission of the Douglas County Veterans Treatment Court is to honor the service of justice-system-involved veterans by providing a rehabilitative program that combines intensive supervision and treatment services to address veterans’ service-related experiences and enhance public safety by returning law-abiding and productive citizens to the community.

For additional information, please contact:

Rob Owens, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator

Phone: 402-444-4187 email: rob.owens@nejudicial.gov