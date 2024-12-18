OSCE organizes Dialogue Platform on Counteracting Trafficking in Human Beings

On 17 December 2024, the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe, in co-operation with the Centre for Combatting Trafficking in Persons under the Ministry of Internal Affairs, hosted the second Dialogue Platform on Counteracting Trafficking in Human Beings (CTHB) for the year. The event brought together government officials, members of the Inter-Ministerial Commission on CTHB, representatives from civil society, and international organizations.

The discussions focused on significant achievements in the implementation of Tajikistan’s National Action Plan on CTHB (2022-2024), as well as recent findings from monitoring efforts supported by the OSCE. These findings highlighted both progress made and areas needing streamlining the anti-trafficking measures at the local level. Looking ahead, participants reviewed the draft National Action Plan on CTHB for 2025-2027, reaffirming Tajikistan’s commitment to preventing and combating human trafficking in all its forms.

This initiative is in line with Tajikistan’s commitments to the OSCE regarding the prevention and combatting of all forms of human trafficking.