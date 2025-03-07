Joint statement on the occasion of the International Women’s Day

SARAJEVO, 07 March 2025 - Today, we honor the strength, resilience, and leadership of the women of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Across generations, they have been the backbone of their communities, rebuilding in time of crisis, defending human rights, and shaping democracy. Yet, despite their invaluable contributions, too many doors remain closed, preventing women’s full participation in political, economic, and social life.

Women in Bosnia and Herzegovina hold just 24% of seats in the state and entity parliaments, limiting their voice in shaping policies that affect their lives. Only 34% of women are employed - compared to 59% of men - and they continue to earn 20% less than their male counterparts. Nearly half of all women (48%) experience some form of gender-based violence in their lifetime. At home, their work is often invisible — spending an average of six hours a day caring for others alongside their jobs. These are not just statistics, but daily realities that demand urgent change.

This year marks 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action—a global blueprint for advancing women’s rights—and 25 years since UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security. When women are sidelined in leadership, the economy, and public life, the whole of society is held back. Investing in gender equality is not just about fairness — it is about unlocking the full potential of any society. Real progress requires real commitment.

We call on all actors — government institutions, political leaders, civil society, the private sector, and individuals — to take concrete steps to break down barriers to gender equality. This means enforcing legal protections for women’s rights, expanding economic opportunities for women, ensuring equal representation in leadership and decision-making, and adopting a zero-tolerance approach to gender-based violence.

Gender equality is more than a fundamental human right — it is the foundation of a thriving and just society. The road to gender equality is still being paved, but we can and must build it together. Every policy, every investment, every action matters. We have the power to build a future where every woman and girl can thrive — free from discrimination, violence, and inequality. We cannot afford to wait for another generation.