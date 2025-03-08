Joint statement by OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Valtonen and Secretary General Sinirlioğlu on recent political developments in Bosnia and Herzegovina

HELSINKI/VIENNA, 7 March 2025 – OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland Elina Valtonen and OSCE Secretary General Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu issued the following statement regarding several laws and measures adopted by the Republika Srpska National Assembly on 27 February and entered into force on 6 March that challenge the constitutional order of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“The OSCE reaffirms its full support for the Constitution of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Full respect for the rule of law and responsible leadership are instrumental to ensure a peaceful and prosperous future for everyone in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The recent adoption of a set of laws and measures in the Republika Srpska National Assembly that prohibit the work of judicial and security institutions of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the territory of Republika Srpska and their entry into force violates Bosnia and Herzegovina's constitutional order and threatens the stability and unity of the country. Attempting to create additional structures at the entity level undermines stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the region.

We urge political leaders in Republika Srpska to respect the sovereignty of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the interest of all citizens by upholding and preserving the rule of law and their constitutional and legal obligations, in line with OSCE commitments. The OSCE will continue to monitor all related developments very closely and call for de-escalation, in close co-ordination with the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina.”