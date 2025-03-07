Media campaign marking 100 years of the women’s movement launched in Kyrgyzstan with OSCE support

On 6 March 2025, an event marking the centenary of the women’s movement in Kyrgyzstan and highlighting the role of women in societal development took place with the support of the OSCE Programme Office and its partners at the National Historical Museum of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The event brought together representatives from government institutions, the expert community, civil society, and the media. The discussions centred on women’s achievements, their contributions to national progress, and the key challenges that remain on the path to gender equality.

Speakers reflected on the 1920s and 1930s, when Kyrgyz women played a pivotal role in combating illiteracy, establishing the first schools for girls, and expanding labour rights. Today, women in Kyrgyzstan are increasingly taking on leadership roles in politics, the economy, and public life.

A key moment of the event was the presentation of the media campaign "100 Stories of Women for the 100th Anniversary of the Women’s Movement." The initiative honours outstanding Kyrgyz women who have made significant contributions to society. To date, more than 120 stories of female leaders from diverse fields—including politics, science, culture, and business—have been collected.

"Today’s event underscores the invaluable role women play in the development of Kyrgyzstan. Their stories are not merely a reflection of the past or present but serve as a guiding light for future generations. Women are transforming society, and our duty is to support their aspirations by ensuring equal opportunities in all spheres of life," remarked Gulmira Okoyeva, a representative of the Ministry of Labour, Social Protection, and Migration of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Participants discussed the necessary steps to further advance gender equality, identifying key challenges such as:

The need to strengthen women’s representation in politics and governance;

The importance of targeted support programmes for female entrepreneurs;

The necessity of engaging young people in fostering a culture of equality.

The event concluded with a ceremony honoring the inspiring women featured in the media campaign and the authors of their stories, presenting them with certificates in recognition of their efforts to promote a society where every girl and woman enjoys equal rights and opportunities.

The press café was organised by the Alliance of Women’s Legislative Initiatives, with technical support from the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek and the InKoom project, "Promoting the Development of a Fair and Inclusive Society in Kyrgyzstan," implemented with financial support from the European Union.