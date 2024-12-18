B&H Worldwide Spreads Festive Cheer Through The Giving Tree Initiative

B&H Worldwide staff with gifts for The Giving Tree B H Worldwide logo B&H Worldwide Electric Van Delivering Christmas Gifts

B&H Worldwide, a leader in aerospace logistics, is proud to support The Giving Tree by the KidsOut Charity that aims to bring joy to disadvantaged children.

The response has been overwhelming, with employees contributing more gifts than we anticipated. Their efforts remind us of the importance of supporting vulnerable children in our communities” — Madeline Dennehy

WEST DRAYTON, OUTSIDE THE US OR CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, a global leader in aerospace logistics, is proud to support The Giving Tree, an initiative by the KidsOut Charity that aims to bring joy to disadvantaged children during the festive season. This year, the B&H UK team at the London Headquarters chose to forgo their traditional Secret Santa gift exchange among colleagues, instead channelling their generosity towards making a meaningful difference in the lives of children who might otherwise receive little or nothing at Christmas.

Through The Giving Tree, participants select a gift tag containing a child’s name and age, then purchased a toy specifically for that child. This year’s initiative received an overwhelming response from B&H employees, who contributed more gifts than the number of gift cards initially allocated to the company. Demonstrating the spirit of giving, employees went above and beyond to ensure every child experienced the joy of Christmas.

The donated gifts were transported to the KidsOut Charity centre by B&H Worldwide’s airside delivery team, using the company’s latest electric van. This eco-friendly approach reflects B&H’s commitment to sustainability while also ensuring timely and efficient delivery of the gifts. These toys will be distributed to children in need, ensuring smiles and happiness on Christmas morning.

Commenting on the success of the initiative, Madeline Dennehy, Group Head of Human Resources at B&H Worldwide, said: "This year, our colleagues have demonstrated incredible generosity and kindness by wholeheartedly embracing The Giving Tree. The response has been overwhelming, with employees contributing more gifts than we anticipated. Their efforts remind us of the importance of supporting vulnerable children in our communities, especially during the festive season. We’re thrilled with the outcome and look forward to expanding our involvement next year to help even more children experience the joy of Christmas."

B&H Worldwide is committed to making a positive impact beyond its core operations. Initiatives like The Giving Tree not only align with the company’s values but also highlight the dedication of its employees in supporting the community. By working together, the team has brought the true spirit of Christmas to life for those who need it most.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.