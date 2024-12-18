Chairman Jiangtao Sun of CBiBank Explores the Future of Commercial Banking at TEEC 2024 Conference

VA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On June 14, 2024, the Tsinghua Entrepreneur & Executive Club (TEEC) East America Chapter hosted the "Lifetime Commitment" 2024 Conference on the 75th floor of the Empire State Building in New York City. The event brought together Tsinghua alumni entrepreneurs from around the globe to discuss opportunities in global business development driven by technology and innovation. Guided by TEEC’s mission to “unite alumni entrepreneurs, promote innovation and entrepreneurship, and give back to the alma mater and society,” the conference fostered deep collaboration and exchanges among alumni entrepreneurs worldwide.At the conference, Tsinghua alumnus and renowned entrepreneur Jiangtao Sun, Chairman of CBiBank , engaged in a keynote dialogue with Qi Feng, Executive Vice President of China Construction Bank New York. The discussion focused on “The Business Models and Future Development of Commercial Banks.” Sun highlighted that commercial banks face unprecedented transformation and challenges in the digital and global era. He emphasized that banks must reinvent traditional business models, leveraging technological innovation to enhance customer experiences, optimize operational efficiency, and expand into global markets.Sun pointed out that the rapid advancement of financial technology, including artificial intelligence, big data, and blockchain, is reshaping the landscape of financial services. To maintain competitiveness, traditional banks must accelerate digital transformation and integrate intelligent upgrades into their products and services.Furthermore, Sun stressed the importance of adopting a customer-centric approach in future competition. He urged banks to build open, flexible, and secure financial ecosystems powered by technology. Sun also encouraged TEEC entrepreneurs to collaborate with banks, explore new cross-sector business models, and support the growth of technology-driven enterprises.The success of the TEEC East America Chapter "Lifetime Commitment" 2024 Conference provided a platform for intellectual exchange and collaborative opportunities among Tsinghua alumni entrepreneurs. It also showcased their active contributions and influence in driving global economic innovation and development.About CBiBankCBiBank, a U.S.-based commercial bank with a strong presence in international markets, is committed to providing efficient and secure financial services to global enterprises and individual clients. Leveraging advanced digital technologies and a global clearing network, CBiBank has served over 100,000 clients in its eight years of operation, excelling in cross-border financial services and continually driving financial innovation to support international business growth.About TEECFounded in 2001, the Tsinghua Entrepreneur & Executive Club (TEEC) is a global organization comprising Tsinghua alumni entrepreneurs. TEEC aims to unite alumni entrepreneurs, foster innovation and entrepreneurship, and give back to their alma mater and society. Today, TEEC has grown into a global family with 10 regional chapters, over 700 formal members, and more than 200 youth entrepreneur members, spanning industries such as semiconductors, financial investment, internet, biomedicine, and more.

