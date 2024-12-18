Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 19, 2024
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 19, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|Scott Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Athens
|The Ohio University Inn, Inc.
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Butler
|Miami University Foundation
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Coshocton
|Village of Nellie
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Crawford
|Auburn Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Cuyahoga Community College Foundation
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fairfield
|Madison Township
Fiscal Emergency Analysis Declaration
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Fiscal Emergency Analysis - Declaration
|Franklin
|JobsOhio Compliance & Control Report
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Ohio History Connection
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ohio Association of Community Colleges
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|The Ohio State University Transportation Research Center, Inc.
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Guernsey
|Cambridge Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Crosby Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Hancock
|Hancock County Family First Council
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Hocking
|Benton Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Starr Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Perry Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Jackson
|Jackson County Agricultural Society
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Knox
|Fredericktown Community Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Jefferson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|Lorain County Community Alliance
7/1/2022 TO 11/28/2023
|Basic Audit
|Morgan
|Manchester Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morrow
|Village of Edison
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Seneca
|Seneca Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Stark
|Minerva Growth Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Washington
|Decatur Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Wayne
|Wayne County General Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|
The full reports will be available Thursday, December 19, 2024 on the AOS Audit Search website.
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.