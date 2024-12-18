Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 19, 2024

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 19, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Adams Scott Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Athens The Ohio University Inn, Inc.

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Butler Miami University Foundation

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Coshocton Village of Nellie

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Crawford Auburn Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Cuyahoga Cuyahoga Community College Foundation

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Fairfield Madison Township

Fiscal Emergency Analysis Declaration

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Fiscal Emergency Analysis - Declaration Franklin JobsOhio Compliance & Control Report

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Ohio History Connection

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Ohio Association of Community Colleges

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit The Ohio State University Transportation Research Center, Inc.

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Guernsey Cambridge Metropolitan Housing Authority

4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton Crosby Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit FFR

Hancock Hancock County Family First Council

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Hocking Benton Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Starr Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Perry Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Jackson Jackson County Agricultural Society

12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Knox Fredericktown Community Fire District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Jefferson Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain Lorain County Community Alliance

7/1/2022 TO 11/28/2023 Basic Audit Morgan Manchester Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Morrow Village of Edison

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Seneca Seneca Metropolitan Housing Authority

4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024 Financial Audit Stark Minerva Growth Corporation

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Washington Decatur Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Wayne Wayne County General Health District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA



The full reports will be available Thursday, December 19, 2024 on the AOS Audit Search website.