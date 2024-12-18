Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 19, 2024

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 19, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams Scott Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Athens The Ohio University Inn, Inc.
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Butler Miami University Foundation
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Coshocton Village of Nellie
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Crawford Auburn Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Cuyahoga Cuyahoga Community College Foundation
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Fairfield Madison Township
Fiscal Emergency Analysis Declaration
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Fiscal Emergency Analysis - Declaration
Franklin JobsOhio Compliance & Control Report
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Ohio History Connection
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Ohio Association of Community Colleges
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
The Ohio State University Transportation Research Center, Inc.
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Guernsey Cambridge Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton Crosby Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit FFR
Hancock Hancock County Family First Council
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Hocking Benton Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Starr Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Perry Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Jackson Jackson County Agricultural Society
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Knox Fredericktown Community Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Jefferson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain Lorain County Community Alliance
7/1/2022 TO 11/28/2023		 Basic Audit
Morgan Manchester Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Morrow Village of Edison
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Seneca Seneca Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Stark Minerva Growth Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Washington Decatur Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Wayne Wayne County General Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA

The full reports will be available Thursday, December 19, 2024 on the AOS Audit Search website.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

