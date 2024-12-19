AINEX Releases Newly Upgraded Software: Nextick 2.0

Nextick 2.0 enhances connectivity, resolving common wireless gaming issues and setting a new standard in performance.

CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AINEX has successfully completed the development of the Nextick Lightgun with upgraded features and released the Nextick 2.0 software, which significantly enhances device connectivity and functionality.

After completing a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2023, AINEX dedicated over a year to improving the Nextick Lightgun, delivering a refined product that addresses pairing issues often associated with wireless lightguns. Renowned for its exceptional performance, the Nextick Lightgun has become one of the most reliable wireless gaming lightguns on the market.

Committed to creating a flawless gaming experience, AINEX tackled the persistent issue of unstable connections during gameplay, a common challenge for wireless game controllers. Through extensive research and development, the team identified firmware upgrades and a new algorithm as critical solutions. These advancements have been incorporated into the newly released Nextick 2.0 software, significantly improving device installation and operation.

The Nextick 2.0 software is fully compatible with both the original Nextick Joystick and the Nextick Joystick II. Starting January 2025, it will be available for download from AINEX’s official website(LINK). This software will also serve as a key component in the installation process for the Nextick Lightgun.

Byungchan Lee, CEO of AINEX, expressed confidence in the upgraded software, stating:

"The Nextick 2.0 Software is designed for seamless integration with the Bluetooth chips in our current products. Once installed, it will deliver the fastest and most stable performance during gameplay."

Looking ahead, AINEX plans to expand its product lineup in 2025 with new game controllers developed through global partnerships, while continuing to supply its innovative Lightgun and joystick devices.

The Nextick Joystick II and Nextick Lightgun are currently available for order through the Indiegogo InDemand platform:

Nextick Lightgun

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/nextick-lightgun-wireless-blowback-lightgun#/

Nextick Joystick II

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/advanced-lightgun-and-joystick-mouse-from-nextick#/

