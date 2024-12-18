knowRX Partners with SiPhox to Elevate In-Home Lab Testing and Consumer Health Records

The Owl App, provider of the CHR SiPhox Health

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- knowRX, a leader in health technology innovation, announced a strategic collaboration with SiPhox Health, a pioneer in in-home lab testing solutions. This partnership leverages SiPhox’s cutting-edge technology to enhance The Owl App platform, delivering new dimensions of value-based care through integrated lab testing and actionable real-world evidence (RWE).The collaboration focuses on advancing healthcare delivery by meeting patients where they are, a critical differentiator in value-based care:Empowering Patients: In-home lab testing through The Owl App platform allows patients to manage their health conveniently from home, eliminating frequent in-office visits and enabling care to meet patients where they are. The integration improves compliance, early detection, and overall health outcomes by addressing barriers such as transportation challenges, missed appointments, and lack of access to specialized diagnostics.Enhancing Real-World Evidence: Lab results integrated directly into The Owl App’s Consumer Health Record ™ (CHR) provide healthcare providers with a real-time, holistic view of patient health. By combining lab data with wearable and patient-reported insights, this streamlined data flow redefines the collection and application of RWE, enabling highly personalized, data-driven care decisions.Driving Value-Based Care: The collaboration reduces hospital readmissions, enhances preventative care, supports the growing demand for patient-centered, cost-efficient healthcare, and reduces the cost of bloodwork by up to 88%, making diagnostics more accessible and affordable for all patients. By shifting critical diagnostics into the home environment, this partnership addresses health inequities and supports early interventions that improve long-term outcomes while reducing costs.Redefining the Standard of CareIntegrating in-home lab testing into The Owl App platform’s Consumer Health Record and AI-Guided Care Plans strengthens care delivery by ensuring providers access critical, real-time health data. This seamless integration meets patients in their own environments, addressing gaps in communication and empowering healthcare teams to better manage chronic conditions, monitor medications, and detect early warning signs. The result is a comprehensive, patient-focused approach to health management that prioritizes accessibility, personalization, and efficiency.“This collaboration represents a transformative milestone in our mission to empower individuals along their health journeys,” said David Franklin, Founder and CEO of knowRX. “By integrating in-home lab testing into The Owl App platform, we’re enhancing the value of real-world evidence and setting a new benchmark for patient engagement and provider collaboration in value-based care. Meeting patients where they are isn’t just about convenience—it’s about ensuring equitable access and improving outcomes for everyone.”Looking AheadThis partnership underscores knowRX’s commitment to leading healthcare innovation. The enhanced Owl App platform, powered by SiPhox’s lab testing capabilities, positions knowRX as a trailblazer in real-world evidence collection and consumer-focused care. This initiative will reshape healthcare delivery, offering patients and providers unprecedented insight, convenience, and collaboration. Together, knowRX and SiPhox are breaking down barriers to care, empowering individuals to take charge of their health, and helping providers deliver the personalized, proactive care that value-based models demand.About knowRX HealthknowRX is a health technology company focused on empowering patients and providers through enhanced patient engagement, real-world evidence, and personalized health insights. The Consumer Health Record™ (CHR), generated by The Owl App platform, securely captures and consolidates patient data to provide trusted providers with actionable insights for more informed, proactive care decisions. The company’s Owl App platform integrates wearable data, patient-reported outcomes, and now in-home lab testing, driving value-based care and improving health outcomes.For more information, visit knowRXhealth.comAbout SiPhox HealthSiPhox is a leading innovator in in-home diagnostics and lab testing solutions, transforming how health data is collected and delivered. Combining cutting-edge silicon photonics technology with user-friendly home testing kits, SiPhox provides accurate, actionable results that empower individuals and their care teams. SiPhox is committed to improving access to diagnostics, enhancing patient engagement, and driving value-based care through real-time insights.For more information, visit SiPhoxhealth.com

