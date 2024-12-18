Honoring Our Fallen Heroes: Recent Holiday Remembrance and Wreaths Across America Events

This past holiday season, communities across Washington came together to honor and remember our fallen veterans through heartfelt ceremonies and wreath-laying events.

Washington Soldiers Home Cemetery, Orting: On December 14, volunteers gathered at the Washington Soldiers Home Cemetery in Orting for National Wreaths Across America Day. The event, held in partnership with the Michael Trebert DAR Chapter and the Restore WA Soldiers Home Cemetery, saw hundreds of volunteers placing wreaths on the graves of our nation's heroes. The ceremony was a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by these brave men and women.

Washington Veterans Home Cemetery, Port Orchard: Similarly, the Washington Veterans Home Cemetery in Port Orchard hosted a Wreaths Across America event on December 14. Volunteers and community members came together to place wreaths on the graves of veterans, ensuring that their sacrifices are never forgotten. The event was a powerful display of gratitude and respect for those who served our country.

Washington Veterans Cemetery, Medical Lake: On the same day, the Washington Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake held its annual Veterans Holiday Remembrance ceremony. The event included a brief ceremony followed by the placement of holiday boughs on gravesites. The community's participation and generosity in donating boughs helped create a beautiful and solemn tribute to our veterans.

These events not only honored our fallen heroes but also served as a reminder of the importance of teaching future generations about the value of freedom and the sacrifices made to protect it. The dedication and support of volunteers and community members ensure that the memory of our veterans lives on.