Derby Barracks/ Domestic Assault & Sexual Assault x2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A5006499

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice                            

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 12/17/2024 @ 0717 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Gage Rd, Newport Center, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & Sexual Assault x2

 

ACCUSED: Michael Hager

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Town, VT    

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: 

                                      

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/17/2024 at approximately 0717 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified about a possible domestic assault that occurred at a residence on Gage Rd in the Town of Newport Center, VT. After further investigation, State Police determined the victim was physically and sexually assaulted by the offender later identified as, Michael Hager, 51 of Newport Center, VT. Hager was subsequently arrested and was transported to the Derby Barracks for further processing. Hager was later lodged at Norther State Correctional Facility. Hager is ordered to appear in court for the above charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/18/2024 @ 1230 hrs

COURT: Orleans Superior Court - Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

 

