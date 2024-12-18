Derby Barracks/ Domestic Assault & Sexual Assault x2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5006499
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 12/17/2024 @ 0717 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Gage Rd, Newport Center, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & Sexual Assault x2
ACCUSED: Michael Hager
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Town, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/17/2024 at approximately 0717 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified about a possible domestic assault that occurred at a residence on Gage Rd in the Town of Newport Center, VT. After further investigation, State Police determined the victim was physically and sexually assaulted by the offender later identified as, Michael Hager, 51 of Newport Center, VT. Hager was subsequently arrested and was transported to the Derby Barracks for further processing. Hager was later lodged at Norther State Correctional Facility. Hager is ordered to appear in court for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/18/2024 @ 1230 hrs
COURT: Orleans Superior Court - Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
