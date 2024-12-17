Submit Release
The Republic of Slovenia issued an open call for the 2025 Golden Bee Award

SLOVENIA, December 17 - The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Food has issued an open call to citizens, legal persons or other organisations for the identification of candidates for the 2025 Golden Bee Award. The call was approved last week at a meeting of the Golden Bee Award Committee, which was appointed by the Government of the Republic of Slovenia in 2021 and chaired by the Minister Mateja Čalušić.

