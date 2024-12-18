Delabs Games Launches Interactive Mini-App on Telegram

Delabs Games

A Revolutionary Hub for Gamers to Explore, Play, and Earn Rewards

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delabs Games, a trailblazer in combining blockchain gaming with vibrant community engagement, is proud to announce the launch of its Delabs Games Mini-App on Telegram. This cutting-edge platform offers gamers an innovative space to explore new games, earn rewards, and connect with a thriving community, all within one centralized hub.The Mini-App is designed to revolutionize player engagement by integrating gameplay, NFT functionality, and collaborative features in a streamlined, user-friendly environment. It provides gamers with opportunities to participate in exclusive events, complete rewarding tasks, and build connections through the Delabs ecosystem. Players can earn Dew Points and Raffle Tickets, unlock bonuses, and compete in seasonal raffles, all while enjoying a dynamic gaming experience.The Mini-App introduces a host of exciting features to enhance the gaming journey. Players can immerse themselves in engaging gameplay, discover new events, and complete tasks ranging from daily challenges to seasonal objectives, all tailored to their preferences. The "Fam Community System" encourages collaboration by allowing players to join or create groups ("Fams") to complete exclusive missions, compete on leaderboards, and earn unique rewards. Personalized profiles provide players with a clear view of their progress, engagement, and digital assets, ensuring an intuitive and rewarding experience.In addition, the Mini-App offers limited-time seasonal raffles, where players can redeem their Raffle Tickets for the chance to win exciting prizes. These features create an inclusive and vibrant platform for casual gamers and NFT enthusiasts alike.The Delabs Games Mini-App is now live on Telegram and ready to welcome players from around the world.For more information and updates, visit the official Delabs Games website or Telegram channel.About Delabs GamesDelabs Games is a leading innovator in blockchain gaming, dedicated to creating immersive and rewarding experiences that bring players together in a thriving ecosystem. By integrating cutting-edge technology with engaging gameplay, Delabs Games is reshaping the future of gaming and community interaction.

