Introducing the RAID Update: The New PvP System in the Telegram Game GIGA CHAD BAT
EINPresswire.com/ -- We are thrilled to announce the launch of GIGA CHAD RAID, the latest PvP system in the popular Telegram game GIGA CHAD BAT. This exciting new feature allows GIGA CHADs to challenge the TOP 100 Rankers on the leaderboard and earn valuable GIGA points.
The GCB RAID Mode Update introduces a dynamic PvP system in GCB, enabling players to engage in competitive matches against the top players. To participate in GIGA CHAD RAID, players can navigate to the HOME tab in GIGA CHAD BAT and press the VS button to initiate the RAID. Following the on-screen instructions, they will enter a match against a randomly selected TOP 100 Ranker, with the opportunity to play up to three times per day.
In these matches, players must hit the ball with perfect timing to compete effectively against the TOP 100 Ranker.
Victorious players can earn up to 12% of the points from the Ranker they defeat, while a loss results in a deduction of 1% of the player's total points.
Each GIGA CHAD can participate in GIGA CHAD RAID up to three times per day, with each round requiring 5 BALLs to play.
This system provides a unique opportunity for players not in the TOP 100 to rapidly climb the leaderboard by challenging the top rankers. Importantly, the points of the TOP 100 Rankers are not reduced by these challenges, ensuring fair play for all.
The GIGA CHAD BAT offers an exceptional chance for players to farm additional points proportional to the points of their defeated opponents. The percentage of points earned varies with the type of hit: single, double, triple, or home run. If defeated, 1% of the player's points are given to the opponent, but this does not actually take away points from the player, maintaining a balanced and enjoyable experience.
Raid matches occur independently of the opponent's online status, and players receive notifications of points earned from raids upon logging in. Players can earn different percentages of points based on their performance, ranging from 3% for a single to 12% for a home run.
The raid result screen highlights the percentage of points earned, emphasizing the opponent's points and the total points gained for victories, while defeats display a message indicating that the opponent receives 1% of the player's total points without reducing the player's actual points.
For more information and to start playing GIGA CHAD RAID, visit https://x.com/gigachadbat
https://delabs.gg/
YOHAN CHUNG
