Delabs Games Announces Strategic Partnership with AI-Based NFT Platform Batching.AI
EINPresswire.com/ -- Delabs Games has announced a strategic partnership with Batching.AI, an AI-powered NFT platform.
Batching.AI is a platform that leverages artificial intelligence to generate non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Users can create images with unique themes and outfits by entering command prompts on Batching.AI’s official website. The platform also allows users to recreate their existing NFT collections or mint new NFTs for games provided by Batching.AI, enhancing the value and utility of their tokens.
Through this collaboration, Delabs Games plans to offer an innovative NFT gaming experience that integrates AI and Web3 technologies. Users will be able to generate customized NFTs and utilize them in Web3 games. The seamless minting process offered by Batching.AI is expected to lower the barriers to entry for NFTs and increase user engagement.
JMK, CEO of Delabs Games, stated, “The combination of Delabs Games’ Web3 games and Batching.AI’s creative AI technology will provide users with a groundbreaking experience of generating their own AI-based NFTs.”
Delabs is also gearing up to launch its Web3 game services in the second half of the year. One of the upcoming releases is "Space Frontier," a space-themed refugee survival game where players develop their own planets, fend off invaders, and strive to survive as the last remnants of humanity.
Another anticipated release is "Metabolts," a collectible RPG developed by the creators of the renowned RPG "King's Raid." The game features unique and vibrant characters, with renowned Japanese voice actors adding depth to character immersion.
For more details about Delabs, visit the official website or follow the X channel. https://delabs.gg/
4:33
Batching.AI is a platform that leverages artificial intelligence to generate non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Users can create images with unique themes and outfits by entering command prompts on Batching.AI’s official website. The platform also allows users to recreate their existing NFT collections or mint new NFTs for games provided by Batching.AI, enhancing the value and utility of their tokens.
Through this collaboration, Delabs Games plans to offer an innovative NFT gaming experience that integrates AI and Web3 technologies. Users will be able to generate customized NFTs and utilize them in Web3 games. The seamless minting process offered by Batching.AI is expected to lower the barriers to entry for NFTs and increase user engagement.
JMK, CEO of Delabs Games, stated, “The combination of Delabs Games’ Web3 games and Batching.AI’s creative AI technology will provide users with a groundbreaking experience of generating their own AI-based NFTs.”
Delabs is also gearing up to launch its Web3 game services in the second half of the year. One of the upcoming releases is "Space Frontier," a space-themed refugee survival game where players develop their own planets, fend off invaders, and strive to survive as the last remnants of humanity.
Another anticipated release is "Metabolts," a collectible RPG developed by the creators of the renowned RPG "King's Raid." The game features unique and vibrant characters, with renowned Japanese voice actors adding depth to character immersion.
For more details about Delabs, visit the official website or follow the X channel. https://delabs.gg/
4:33
FourThirtyThree(4:33)
+821032305517 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X