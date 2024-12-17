Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,615 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,493 in the last 365 days.

*Corrected* New Haven Barracks / Aggravated Assault

The victim was previously identified as an accused party. Correction is shown in red.

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B5005737

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick                             

STATION: New Haven                   

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 12/16/2024 at 1818 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Crown Point Road

TOWN: Bridport

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault

 

ACCUSED: Travis E. Norris

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridport, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Eliud G. Sanchez

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridport, Vermont

On 12/16/2024 at approximately 1818 hours, Troopers responded to a report of an altercation involving a firearm that was occurring at a residence on Crown Point Road in the Town of Bridport. Investigation revealed Travis E. Norris (26) of Bridport, VT threatened to cause serious bodily injury to a neighbor. Norris was taken into custody and transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Norris was lodged per order of the court for lack of $2,500.00 bail at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on December 17, 2024.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/17/2024, 1230 hours          

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: $2,500.00

MUG SHOT: Included

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

*Corrected* New Haven Barracks / Aggravated Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more