MPD Arrests Two in the Shooting of 5-Year-Old Girl
The Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a woman and man in the shooting of a 5-year-old girl in a Southwest apartment.
On Monday, December 16, 2024, at approximately 6:29 p.m., officers responded to the Unit block of Galveston Street, Southwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a five-year-old girl inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers quickly provided lifesaving first aid until DC Fire and EMS arrived on the scene and transported the child to a local hospital. The child remains hospitalized for treatment of critical injuries.
The Detectives’ investigation revealed that the child was accidentally shot by a younger child with an unsecured firearm that was inside of the home. 59-year-old- Darrell Graham, of no fixed address was inside of the home when the shooting occurred. Graham was arrested on scene and charged with First Degree Cruelty to Children.
21-year-old D’Jaunae McCrory Jackson assaulted MPD officers and Special Police officers responding to the call and was placed under arrest and charged with Assault on a Police Officer (Simple Assault).
A search warrant was executed on the apartment early Tuesday morning. Officers recovered the firearm used in the accidental shooting and recovered ammunition. The firearm was determined to be a ghost gun. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, McCrory was also charged with First Degree Cruelty to Children, Criminally Negligent Storage Of A Firearm, Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons, Possession Of A Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession Of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession Of Unregistered Firearm/Unlawful Possession of A Firearm or Destructive Device.
CCN: 24194754
