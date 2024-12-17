Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce to Receive Certificate of Recognition from Mayor Rex Richardson’s Office

Sharifah Hardie for California Governor 2026 Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson

SCBCC to receive Certificate of Recognition from Mayor Rex Richardson’s office at Elevate 2025 Business Summit, celebrating legacy, leadership, and empowerment.

We are honored to receive this recognition from Mayor Richardson’s office, reflecting the City’s support for Black businesses and our continued commitment to economic empowerment.” — Sharifah Hardie Long Beach Chapter President

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce (SCBCC) is proud to announce that it will be honored with a Certificate of Recognition from the office of Mayor Rex Richardson at the highly anticipated Elevate 2025 Business Summit This prestigious recognition will be presented at the event on January 20, 2025, at the Sports Basement in Long Beach. The award celebrates the Chamber's invaluable contributions to the local business community and its tireless efforts to empower Black entrepreneurs and promote economic justice.This momentous occasion will take place at Elevate 2025, an exciting, high-energy event that brings together entrepreneurs, business owners, investors, and community leaders to unite in the pursuit of a brighter, more equitable future. The event is particularly special as it honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy and vision of unity, economic justice, and equal opportunity for all.“We are especially honored to receive this recognition from Long Beach’s first Black Mayor, Rex Richardson. Long Beach has a complex history, but we have come a long way from the racial inequities of the past. From the challenges faced by African Americans to the enduring struggles for economic justice and equality, we've made significant progress,” said Sharifah Hardie, President of the SCBCC Long Beach Area Chapter.“Mayor Richardson’s leadership has been pivotal in advancing these efforts, bringing people together, and creating opportunities for everyone. This recognition from his office is a testament to the work we’re doing together to continue building a thriving, equitable Long Beach where all communities can prosper.”“Mayor Richardson has proven himself to be a true advocate for the community. His leadership and commitment to creating economic opportunities for all, particularly through his ‘Opportunity Beach’ Agenda, have had a lasting impact on Long Beach. This recognition is a reflection of the city's belief in the importance of supporting Black businesses, and we are excited to continue our work in driving change and promoting growth for Black entrepreneurs,” Hardie continued.Mayor Rex Richardson, Long Beach’s first African American mayor, has long been a champion of community empowerment and inclusion. Under his leadership, Long Beach has seen significant investments in public safety, economic recovery, and neighborhood development. As a husband, father, and public servant, Mayor Richardson’s commitment to building a stronger, more inclusive Long Beach aligns with the mission of the SCBCC to provide opportunities for all entrepreneurs to thrive.The Elevate 2025 Business Summit promises to be an unforgettable experience with exciting events throughout the day, including keynote speakers, workshops, musical performances, networking opportunities, and more. This celebration of legacy and leadership is designed to inspire and empower entrepreneurs and change-makers to continue working toward a more just and prosperous future. The event will also feature interactive exhibits, games, and a vision booth for participants to create and share their personal dreams of success.Event Details:Date: January 20, 2025Time: 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM (Fundraising Banquet from 12:00 PM)Location: Sports Basement, 3rd Floor2100 N Bellflower Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90815Event Highlights:Keynote Speakers: Learn from powerful leaders who will share their insights on overcoming obstacles, mastering leadership, and building a legacy of success.Live Musical Performances: Celebrate Dr. King’s dream with live performances that inspire unity and resilience.Workshops & Panels: Participate in hands-on sessions that provide strategies for scaling businesses and creating wealth.Interactive Vision Booth: Create your own “I Have A Dream” vision through art and digital creation.Pickleball & Fun: Enjoy the exciting pickleball tournament to recharge and network.Exhibitors & Networking: Meet with forward-thinking businesses and connect with investors and entrepreneurs dedicated to driving change.Tickets to the event are open to the public, and the Elevate 2025 Business Summit is expected to be one of the most significant Long Beach popular events of the year. It presents an essential opportunity for individuals and organizations to be part of an inspiring movement toward economic empowerment and justice. Businesses are encouraged to sponsor the event, taking advantage of branding and an LED screen where commercials and promotions will be displayed throughout the day.To register, sponsor, or learn more about Elevate 2025, please visit https://blackchamberofcommerce.org/long-beach-chapter-elevate-2025/ . Join the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce for this incredible day of inspiration, networking, and empowerment!About Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce:The Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce (SCBCC) is dedicated to advancing the interests of Black-owned businesses across Southern California. By providing resources, support, and opportunities for growth, the Chamber plays a key role in driving economic prosperity and advocacy for the Black business community. The Long Beach Chapter of the SCBCC is committed to building a stronger, more inclusive business environment for all.

