Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,631 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,496 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Justice announces School Building Authority approves $65 million for statewide projects

Counties receiving funds to renovate existing schools include:

Harrison — $5,313,402
To be used for the expansion of the Robert C. Byrd Career & Technical Center and the cafeteria at Mountaineer Middle School.

Monroe — $4,523,124
To be used for additions and renovations at James Monroe High School Technical Center.

Greenbrier — $14,000,000
To be used for additions and renovations at White Sulphur Springs Elementary School.

Logan — $3,596,734
To be used for HVAC, electrical, and fire alarm replacements at Man High School.

Grant — $1,861,100
To be used for safe school additions and renovations at Petersburg High School.

Marion — $2,774,945
To be used to improve safe school entrances at nine schools across Marion County.

Pleasants — $1,499,590
To be used for interior electrical upgrades, lighting, ceilings, and sprinkler system improvements at Pleasants County Middle School.

Hardy — $922,800
To be used for security upgrades at East Hardy Elementary School and Moorefield Middle School.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gov. Justice announces School Building Authority approves $65 million for statewide projects

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more