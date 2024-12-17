Gov. Justice announces School Building Authority approves $65 million for statewide projects
Harrison — $5,313,402
To be used for the expansion of the Robert C. Byrd Career & Technical Center and the cafeteria at Mountaineer Middle School.
Monroe — $4,523,124
To be used for additions and renovations at James Monroe High School Technical Center.
Greenbrier — $14,000,000
To be used for additions and renovations at White Sulphur Springs Elementary School.
Logan — $3,596,734
To be used for HVAC, electrical, and fire alarm replacements at Man High School.
Grant — $1,861,100
To be used for safe school additions and renovations at Petersburg High School.
Marion — $2,774,945
To be used to improve safe school entrances at nine schools across Marion County.
Pleasants — $1,499,590
To be used for interior electrical upgrades, lighting, ceilings, and sprinkler system improvements at Pleasants County Middle School.
Hardy — $922,800
To be used for security upgrades at East Hardy Elementary School and Moorefield Middle School.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.