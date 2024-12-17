Gov. Justice announces School Building Authority approves $65 million for statewide projects

Harrison — $5,313,402

To be used for the expansion of the Robert C. Byrd Career & Technical Center and the cafeteria at Mountaineer Middle School.

Monroe — $4,523,124

To be used for additions and renovations at James Monroe High School Technical Center.

Greenbrier — $14,000,000

To be used for additions and renovations at White Sulphur Springs Elementary School.

Logan — $3,596,734

To be used for HVAC, electrical, and fire alarm replacements at Man High School.

Grant — $1,861,100

To be used for safe school additions and renovations at Petersburg High School.

Marion — $2,774,945

To be used to improve safe school entrances at nine schools across Marion County.

Pleasants — $1,499,590

To be used for interior electrical upgrades, lighting, ceilings, and sprinkler system improvements at Pleasants County Middle School.