Gov. Justice announces Water Development Authority approves over $67 million in economic enhancement projects

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today the West Virginia Water Development Authority (WDA) has approved funding for 24 Economic Enhancement Grant Fund projects totaling $67,425,807. In April 2022, Gov. Justice called a special session to fund the Economic Enhancement Grant Fund, at the time securing an initial amount of $250 million. Since then, the program has seen exceptional success, and the WDA has approved EEGF projects worth $594 million, which has resulted in $2.3 billion of projects getting across the finish line. Over 614,000 West Virginians have been affected by these projects, which have touched every corner of the state. The latest water and sewer projects approved by the Water Development Authority include: City of Ravenswood — Jackson County

The City of Ravenswood was awarded a $32,375,000 WDA EEGF grant to construct a new wastewater treatment plant. The total project cost is $65,000,000. City of Milton — Cabell County

The City of Milton has received a $1,000,000 WDA EEGF grant for waterline replacement along Route 60 and the construction of a water storage tank at the east tank site. The total project cost is $4,800,000. Town of Ansted — Fayette County

The Town of Ansted has secured a $4,753,000 WDA EEGF grant to upgrade its wastewater treatment plant. The total project cost is $13,360,000. Mason County Public Sewer District — Mason County

The Mason County Public Sewer District was awarded a $2,000,000 WDA EEGF grant to provide sanitary sewer service to 256 new customers in the Apple Grove, Mercers Bottom, and Ashton areas. The total project cost is $25,000,000. City of Piedmont — Mineral County

The City of Piedmont has received a $775,000 WDA EEGF grant to develop a groundwater well that will serve as its primary water source. The total project cost is $1,550,000. City of Thomas — Tucker County

The City of Thomas has secured a $1,030,000 WDA EEGF grant to install a pre-treatment system at their water treatment plant. The total project cost is $1,530,000. City of Spencer — Roane County

The City of Spencer was awarded a $305,000 WDA EEGF grant for sewer plant improvements. The total project cost is $3,071,352.50. Greater Harrison Public Service District — Harrison County

The Greater Harrison Public Service District has received a $2,504,000 WDA EEGF grant to extend service to 747 new customers in the country club, Laurel Park, and Route 73 areas. The total project cost is $26,036,832. Huttonsville Public Service District — Randolph County

The Huttonsville Public Service District has secured $1,800,000 WDA EEGF to upgrade its current wastewater treatment plant. The total project cost is $3,989,731.50. Southern Jackson Public Service District — Jackson County

Southern Jackson Public Service District was awarded a $720,000 WDA EEGF grant to extend water service to 13 new customers in the Belgrove area. The total project cost is $720,000. Southern Jackson Public Service District — Jackson County

Southern Jackson Public Service District has received a $340,000 WDA EEGF grant to extend water service to five new customers on New Stone Ridge Road. The total project cost is $340,000. Southern Jackson Public Service District — Jackson County

Southern Jackson Public Service District has secured an additional $1,670,000 WDA EEGF grant to further extend water service to 22 new customers along Statts Mill Road. The total project cost is $1,670,000. The latest economic development projects approved by the Water Development Authority include: Randolph County Development Authority — $675,500

Davis & Elkins College — $1,000,000

Pricketts Fort State Park — $136,400

Ohio Valley Industrial & Business Development Corporation — $2,000,000

1982 Foundation — $1,000,000

Central West Virginia Regional Airport —$800,000

Oglebay Good Zoo — $2,345,800

Hatfield-McCoy Trail — $360,000

City of Hurricane — $600,000

City of Ripley — $553,526

City of Ravenswood — $3,682,581

Glenville State University — $5,000,000

