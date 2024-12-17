Governor Abbott Announces First JETI Expansion Project In Fort Worth

TEXAS, December 17 - December 17, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the first project to be qualified under the new Texas Jobs, Energy, Technology, and Innovation (JETI) program is Bell Textron, Inc. (“Bell”), a subsidiary of Textron, Inc. (“Textron”), during a press event at Bell's Manufacturing Technology Center in Fort Worth. Bell will add an additional aircraft manufacturing center in Fort Worth to support the U.S. Army’s Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) program, which will bring revolutionary capabilities to the U.S. and its allies. The Governor launched the new competitive economic incentive tool in February.



“Bell is a critical part of the Texas manufacturing sector,” said Governor Abbott. “With more than 400 new jobs and a $429 million investment, Bell is making a Texas-sized investment in the future of Fort Worth and in the future of our great state. This new advanced manufacturing facility is the first project under Texas’ new JETI program. This program is part of our broader strategy to build a better-prepared and a better-paid workforce by encouraging companies like Bell to expand manufacturing in Texas. There is no better place to build the future of America than in the great state of Texas.”



Bell is a leading aerospace manufacturing company and a supplier of helicopters, aircraft parts, and support services. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Bell has a long-standing presence in Texas. The project will create over 400 new jobs and more than $429 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $2,671,500 has been extended to Bell.



The Governor was joined at the announcement by Bell President and CEO Lisa Artherton, City of Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, Denton County Judge Andy Eads, Northwest Independent School District Superintendent Mark Foust, and Fort Worth Economic Development Partnership President & CEO Robert Allen.



“Bell Textron’s decision to invest $429 million in a new advanced manufacturing facility and create over 400 new jobs underscores Texas’ leadership in aerospace innovation,” said Senator Tan Parker. “With its deep Fort Worth roots and a global reputation for excellence, Bell exemplifies the unmatched business climate and workforce that continue to drive our state’s economic success. Texas continues to lead economic growth for America.”



“I am honored that Bell selected Denton County as the site of a new manufacturing facility to assist their aircraft production,” said Representative Ben Bumgarner. “The components manufactured at this facility in Denton County will be a part of Bell’s state-of-the-art fleet of aircraft, including the Bell FLRAA. This new manufacturing site will bring hundreds of high-skilled manufacturing jobs to House District 63, strengthen our state’s aerospace sector, and strengthen our nation’s armed forces.”



“Bell has called Texas home for over 60 years,” said Bell President and CEO Atherton. “The U.S. Army’s Future Long Range Assault Aircraft will revolutionize Army aviation, and Bell is proud that one of the most critical FLRAA manufacturing sites will be in Fort Worth. The continued support from our state, local, and regional leaders has been pivotal in our success to attract top talent and become one of the largest aerospace employers in North Texas.”



"Bell’s decision to locate their new Future Long Range Assault Aircraft manufacturing facility in Fort Worth is a transformative milestone for national security and for our state and regional economies,” said Mayor Parker. “This announcement highlights the strength of leadership at the state level and reinforces Fort Worth's position as a leader in some of the most advanced developments in aerospace manufacturing. It also helps preserve and expand our world-class workforce right here in North Texas. This success is made possible thanks to the City working collaboratively with our new economic development model alongside the Fort Worth EDP.”



“Bell Textron has long been recognized as a leader in innovation within the aviation industry,” said Judge Eads. “We look forward to partnering with Bell Textron, the State of Texas, and the City of Fort Worth to ensure the successful launch of this project, which promises to bring significant benefits to our area for decades. This investment highlights Denton County’s potential for growth and our commitment to fostering an environment that attracts cutting-edge companies and creates new opportunities for our residents.”



"This is a great day for our country, for our region, and for Fort Worth. This was a true team effort," said President & CEO Allen. "The state, the county, the city, the school district, Bell, and the Fort Worth Economic Development Partnership all worked together as one. And this announcement is proof that not only does our collaborative approach work, but it also shows that Fort Worth is the place to be for businesses looking to grow."



“We're excited to welcome Bell to Northwest ISD, as this mutually beneficial partnership will provide ample opportunities for our students,” said Superintendent Foust. “In addition to the new jobs Bell will bring to the area, this partnership brings incredible connections for our award-winning career and technical education programs. The potential for real-world industry exposure will further equip our students with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in the workforce."



View more information about Bell Textron.

