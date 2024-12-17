[U.S.] Supreme Court dismisses constitutional claim in California air pollution case

The [U.S.] Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a red-state constitutional challenge to California’s special authority to fight air pollution. Over a dissent by Justice Clarence Thomas, the court turned away an appeal from Ohio and 16 other conservative states, which asked the court to rule “the Golden State is not a golden child.”

